The lawn in front of the Wright Post Office looks like a dried-up desert with all the weird trails the voles have made as they crawled under the snow this winter. As soon as the snow melted off this phenomenon showed up. Now you will have to wait till this latest snow melts before you can see this, again.
Our yard is so covered with pine needles and broken branches after this winter. It’s really a mess and will have to be picked up before any mowing can happen. By-the-way, remember “No Mow May.” Let’s let the pollinators have the dandelions, etc. before we mow them down.
The Wrong Days in Wright committee has been meeting at Kalli’s Place preparing for Wrong Days in July on the 14-16. Call Linda Kalli at 218-380-8987 for more information or to help volunteer .
The Drug Take Back will be at the Firehall in Cromwell on Saturday, April 22. Please drop off your old or not used anymore medications, etc.
Ron Jokimaki, Digger and Mickey will be at the Villa Vista on Friday April 21.
Judy and Bill Haapoja will be at the Villa Vista on Monday, April 24.
There will be a Cromwell-Wright High School and Community Blood Drive on Tuesday, April 25. Call Trudy at 218-740-1542 to register for a time slot.
There will be a Spring Rummage Sale at Bethany Lutheran Church on April 28 and April 29. Donations are welcome, drop them off anytime at the church.
Our local “Cromwell Sings” will take place during Wrong Days in Wright weekend. Watch for more details to come. Anyone who lives, works or goes to school at Cromwell-Wright are invited to participate. Call Ann Markusen at 218-428-3300 to sign up or for more information.
There will be a pancake breakfast and silent auction for Fallon Dahl on Saturday, May 6 at the Cromwell pavillion. Fallon is the daughter of Patrick and Lily Dahl of Cromwell. She has been diagnosed with a very rare form of brain tumor.
An account has also been established at the Northview Bank in Cromwell. Checks can be made out to the Fallon Dahl Benefit Fund. Wear purple.
Random Information: February 1965 is the only month in recorded history not to have a full moon. Leonardo Da Vinci invented the scissors. If you have three quarters, four dimes and four pennies, you have $1.19. You also have the largest amount of money in coins without being able to make change for a dollar.
That’s all the news from the Edge of Wright.
Remember: The most famous quote about aging is “age isn’t a number, it’s an attitude.” And, “You don’t stop laughing when you grow old, you grow old when you stop laughing.” George Bernard Shaw
