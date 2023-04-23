The lawn in front of the Wright Post Office looks like a dried-up desert with all the weird trails the voles have made as they crawled  under the snow this winter.  As soon as the snow melted off this phenomenon showed up.  Now you will have to wait till this latest snow melts before you can see this, again. 

 Our yard is so covered with pine needles and broken branches after this winter.  It’s really a mess and will have to be picked up before any mowing can happen.  By-the-way, remember “No Mow May.” Let’s let the pollinators have the dandelions, etc. before we mow them down.   

