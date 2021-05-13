You may have heard of “tennis elbow,” but only about 5% of people who report having Lateral Epicondylitis can actually attribute it to playing tennis. Tennis Elbow, or Lateral Epicondylitis is an overuse injury of the extensor muscles and tendons in the forearm. Specifically, a group of tendons that originate on the outer, or lateral, aspect of the elbow. Overuse of the extensor muscles can cause inflammation in the acute phase, microscopic tears in the tissues, and degenerative changes in the tendon. Typically, symptoms of lateral epicondylitis are characterized by pain and tenderness at the lateral epicondyle of the elbow, where these tendons all originate, but the pain may also radiate into the forearm, wrist and hand. One may also experience difficulty, weakness and pain with gripping activities. At first, these symptoms might only occur a few hours after activity, but as the condition worsens, pain can be experienced as soon as the activity is stopped, or in more severe conditions, the pain may be present during activity, constantly, or may limit your tolerance to specific activities.
Although these muscles originate at the elbow, their main job is actually to extend the wrist. Overuse of these muscles usually involves repetitive movements of the wrist, forearm and elbow similar to what one would experience with playing tennis, but can also happen with heavy lifting, forceful pronation and supination (using the forearm to flip the palm up or down), other swinging/throwing sports such as baseball, and jobs that require repetitive arm movements such as electrician work.
Next one may ask, how does one conservatively manage lateral epicondylitis? During the acute phase, one may use ice and NSAIDs to manage the inflammation and pain. It is also important to take rest from the pain provoking activity to allow for the tissues to recover. In some cases, it may be helpful to have a cortisone injection or to wear a small brace that helps to distribute the force along the forearm. Most important, exercises for stretching and eccentrically strengthening specific muscles of the forearm can be done to have a long-lasting impact on recovery from lateral epicondylitis. One of the most important stretches is a wrist extensor stretch (see photo) which includes having your elbow straight (elbow extension), turn the thumb to point downward and then use pressure from the opposite hand to push the back of your hand into wrist flexion. This stretch will be felt along the length of the forearm, should be held for at least 30 seconds and repeated three or more times throughout the day in order to make physiological changes needed for healing the tissues. When self-management does not resolve the symptoms within two weeks, it may be helpful to seek physical therapy treatment, which would include evaluation of the entire upper extremity to determine individualized exercises for stretching, eccentric load strengthening, manual therapy such as cross friction massage, and other treatments based on an individual’s needs and condition.
Spring is here and summer is around the corner! Whether you are spending time raking your yard, gearing up for spring sports, fishing, or spring cleaning be mindful of your body. If you find your activity limited because of elbow pain, don’t suffer, don’t ignore it, and don’t give up on the activities that are important to you. Instead, keep your elbow in check, it’s truly a “joint” effort.
