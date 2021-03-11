“I’ve been exercising less.” “I spend so much more time sitting than I ever used to.” “I stopped exercises last year when the gyms closed and have not resumed.” “I used to be more active for my job, but now I work from home and sit all day.” These are the statements I hear on a daily basis since the onset of COVID-19. The severe lack of physical activity is a national health crisis too. As a Doctor of Physical Therapy, this is something I am passionate about addressing in our greater community.
Whatever barriers prevent you from enjoying the many critical health benefits of physical activity, physical therapists and physical therapist assistants will partner with you to get you moving. Let’s take a brief look at what physical therapy is, and then shatter some common myths and assumptions about physical therapy.
Physical Therapy is treatment provided by a licensed physical therapist (PT) or physical therapist assistant (PTA) that helps people improve their movement and physical function, manage pain and other chronic conditions, and recover from and prevent injury and chronic disease. Physical therapists are movement experts who improve quality of life through hands-on care, patient education, and prescribed movement/exercise.
6 Assumptions about Physical Therapy:
Physical Therapy is only needed after an injury.
While it is common to have physical therapy after an acute injury, or surgery such as a total knee replacement, that is not the only time to seek treatment from a physical therapist. Did you know, PTs also treat diagnoses such as vertigo and pelvic health concerns like pelvic pain, urinary incontinence, and constipation. Or, maybe, like the opening statements of this column, your physical condition has changed over the past year, and exercise has become painful, or your mobility is limiting you from doing the activities you enjoy- these are perfect reasons to seek physical therapy treatment.
Physical Therapy is just exercise.
Physical therapy consists of a variety of treatment interventions. Once you are evaluated by your physical therapist, you and the PT will work together to determine a treatment plan that consists of personalized exercises, education, hands on treatment (manual therapy) and occasionally, modalities. All of these interventions work together to help achieve your goals for therapy.
Physical Therapy is painful.
PTs work alongside you to minimize your pain and discomfort. They work within your pain threshold to help you heal, and restore movement and function. Your PT can help you learn to
move with less pain so that you can still accomplish your daily activities.
All PTs are the same.
While all PTs receive the same education and have to meet the same requirements to obtain their degrees and licenses, so many different factors play into each individual Physical Therapists’ treatment style and areas in which they specialize, have clinical experience or have continuing education. Because of these differences, it is important that you find a PT who is a good match for working alongside you. After all, you are the most important part of your healthcare team, and it is always your choice who you see for therapy.
Your PT will tell you to stop doing what you love.
We have all heard, “if it hurts, don’t do it.” Often times, people are worried that if they go to physical therapy, they will be told they need to stop running, stop kneeling in the garden, stop shooting their bow and arrow or any other type of activity they enjoy. The opposite is actually true, PTs strive to get you back to the activities that bring you joy by restoring movement, reducing pain, improving strength, and finding modifications for movement when needed.
Physical Therapy is expensive.
One of the major reasons people don’t follow through on physical therapy is due to the belief that it will cost more money. On the contrary, most people save money in the long run when they choose physical therapy first. Choosing conservative care can often allow you to avoid costly imaging, procedures/surgery, and pain medications. In fact, recent research shows that therapy is just as effective or more effective than surgery to treat knee and back pain and is significantly more effective at treating chronic pain than medications. Ultimately, our goal is to help you become independent in managing your symptoms or progressing your treatment, so you don’t find yourself returning for treatment over and over again.
Choose more movement. Choose better health. Choose Lake Area Therapy Services for physical therapy when barriers prevent you from doing what you enjoy! Our team is often the first choice for conservative yet effective treatment. We believe that rural health care does not mean generalized health care, and we strive to bring excellence and personalized care to help each individual attain their goals. As we continue to move forward into 2021, keep posted for more articles on health and wellness from Lake Area Therapy Services!
Allyson Loupe has a Doctorate in Physical Therapy, specializing in women’s health and pelvic floor health. She works at Lake Area Therapy Services in Moose Lake, Minn. She can be reached by email at aloupe@therapypartners.com or by calling Lake Area Therapy Services Moose Lake at (218) 485-2020.
