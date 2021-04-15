Have you held tension and stress in your shoulders? Maybe you’ve noticed that you even clench your jaw or grind your teeth. However, did you know that you can actually be holding tension anywhere in the body, and that there is a direct connection between tension in your jaw, your ability to breathe well, and your pelvic health? You read that right: clenching your teeth can actually limit how well you breathe and can also lead to bowel and bladder problems such as constipation or incontinence.
The connection between the jaw and the pelvic floor begins during embryologic development and persist through life because of the relationship between the connective tissue in our bodies and the way that our diaphragm works with each breath we take. When you inhale, through your nose, your rib cage expands as your lungs fill with air. Your belly and pelvic floor muscles need to soften to allow your organs to move out of the way as you take that deep breath. On the other hand, when you blow out birthday candles by exhaling through your mouth, your abdominal muscles and pelvic floor muscles engage to give a forceful gust of wind to extinguish the flame.
When we find ourselves grinding our teeth for example, it signals to the pelvic floor to tense up too. This can put pressure on your bladder, and over time could cause abnormal urinary urgency or frequency. Other pelvic floor dysfunctions associate with tension include stress incontinence, urge incontinence, pelvic pain, difficulty emptying the bladder, straining, constipation, pelvic pain, and pelvic organ prolapse. Our pelvic floor muscles (and all the muscles in our body) need to know how to rest, and have full range of motion, in order to work properly. Tension in a muscle, can prevent the body from working normally.
So how do you relax the jaw and pelvic floor? I’m so glad you asked!
Mindfulness: bring attention to the muscles that move your jaw. Notice if they are clenched or at rest. One way to rest them is to gently say the letter “N” without pressing hard into the roof of your mouth.
Breathing: inhale through your nose, let your belly soften and rise, your rib cage expands, and your pelvic floor relax. Then as you exhale, gently breathe out through your mouth nice and slow. Repeat.
Some people have a really hard time coordinating all these muscles which can make the condition worse, so seeing a physical therapist who specializes in pelvic health can help! (You can find a list of pelvic health PTs all over the country by going to https://aptapelvichealth.org/ptlocator/ or visit me locally at Lake Area Therapy Services in Moose Lake.)
Allyson Loupe, PT, DPT, is a physical therapist at Lake Area Therapy Services in Moose Lake, Minn. She specializes in Women’s Physical Therapy and Pelvic Health. She can be reached by calling the Lake Area Therapy Services office at (218) 485-2020 or by visiting the “Contact Us” page on their website at latspt.com/contact-us
