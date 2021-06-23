It is finally here! Summer Vacation! Although many families are ready to close the door on this most challenging of school years, learning does not need to take a backseat to summertime fun. According to the Minnesota Department of Education, students on average can lose two months of reading and 2.6 months of math skills each summer. Fortunately, there are many ways parents can help support their child’s continued learning throughout the summer months.
This summer, Moose Lake Community School will be bustling with learning activities. Immediately following the close of the school year we will have students in grades 1-11 here for a three week summer school session. After that, the Legacy of Excellence foundation tutors will be working with our elementary learners who have signed up for reading and math tutoring. In addition, we will have a summer preschool session, summer band lessons, science camp, field trips, kindercamp, and sports practices/open gyms throughout the summer months. And of course we have our Community Education and Mini-Moose child care/school aged care programs in full swing year round. We are thankful for the additional funding as a result of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief program that has made some of these enriching experiences possible for our students.
Even if your child is not involved in these structured activities, there are plenty of ways to help learning continue through the summer. The Minnesota Department of Education has a wonderful resource on their website to help support families with summer learning. You can find more at education.mn.gov > Students and Families > After School and Out-of-School Programs > Summer Learning or by searching “Summer Learning MDE.” Some examples from their website include summer vacations, exploring parks and nature preserves, visiting museums and zoos, volunteering, camping, and the list goes on. Our local public library is also a great resource for families. Even just 15 minutes a day of reading can pay off greatly to reduce the “summer slide.”
Of course it is also vitally important to get plenty of play this summer. Play can help children use their creativity and imagination. Physical activities and outdoor play are also brain boosting activities. In Minnesota, and in our Moose Lake community, summer outdoor play opportunities abound!
However you decide to spend the next three months, I hope you and your family have a safe and enjoyable summer. We look forward to seeing you soon at Moose Lake Community School!
