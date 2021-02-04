The morning was perfect. No wind, clear blue sky and a cloak of white draped over the land. I dressed in layers, because the thermometer registered just 5F, and hurried out the door, as excited as a kid to put on my skis and hit the trails. Why is it that so many of us adults lose that wonderful anticipation for playing outdoors in the winter? Either you never had that feeling, or it was lost in adulthood, which is sad, because then a Minnesota winter is just a long drawn out season of high fuel bills, shoveling snow, and trying to warm up the car. And yet, our winters are a season of clear, crisp air, NO BUGS, and an elemental beauty, much like that found in stylized Japanese calligraphy.
It was 9 a.m. before I got on the trails; early by some standards, but I quickly learned that I was way behind the other inhabitants of this wooded homestead. A few inches of snow had fallen overnight and already there were lots of tracks going hither and thither (I love the sound of that). Mostly they were of the rodent variety. Just beneath this fresh snow is a hard crust of ice, created by the previous week’s mild temperatures and wetter precipitation. This can create dangerous walking conditions for us humans. For larger mammals, punching through that crunchy layer takes more energy and it’s harder to run for safety. For the smaller animals that normally live in the subnivean layer (in the snow) they must go further to find safe entry and exit. I stopped periodically to examine the pattern of tracks, and tried to figure out who made them. I’m not the best tracker and usually have to settle for the larger categories – canine, feline, rodent, mustelid, etc.
I was making my own tracks in that fabulous fresh snow. In the sun, it glittered like crystal sugar, and in the shade it looked like powdered sugar. No wonder children find snow so tempting. It looks like the world has just been covered in sweetness – Candy Land come true. Maybe that’s why so many try eating it during their first encounters. For me the pleasure comes from the silent passage of my skis over the surface, the deep blue overhead, and the quiet of the world when I stop to listen.
The sun is making its way north again, and the angle at that time of the morning was pointed directly at my eyes, but filtered through the branches, both bare and needled. They separated the rays into golden spears that shot past me on either side. Our forest is a mix of red, white and jack pines, with some birch, maple, oak and aspen mixed in. While I’m not a big fan of jacks, they are prettiest in the winter. They grow very close together, yet when it snows, their skinny branches are all outlined in white. It is almost dizzying to look into such a forest as you ski past. The young white pines wear tiny white caps perched on each clump of needles.
I went out on the ski trails two days after that wonderful morning, and found that an overabundance of deer had found these premade trails and had punched them full of holes. It’s hard to find any trail in the area that doesn’t look like a deer highway. I know they’re beautiful to look at, with their soft brown eyes and tawny coat, but they are invaders of this region; highly successful ones at that. Now that we have a dog again, the deer are more wary and tend to leave our bird feeders alone.
The icicles are melting from the eaves now, as the sun burns through the atmosphere, warmer every day. Spring is on its way, but until it gets here I intend to enjoy winter to its fullest. I hope you will too.
