We have never experienced the kind of terrible air quality as we have in the past two weeks with some of the highest particulate readings on record. Fires burning in Ontario, just across the border and a wind from the north is blowing the smoke into our state. Earlier it was the fires from the western U.S. that were sending their smoke our way, causing the sun to turn into a red ball at sunrise and sunset, but this Canadian smoke is seriously impacting our quality of life as the particulate matter is hazardous to our health, especially for those with respiratory or cardiac illnesses. To make matters worse, driving and use of other gasoline powered lawn and garden equipment just adds to the level of air pollution.
We know that smoky air causes a dry, scratchy throat and burning/watering eyes for us humans and though there is little data or research on its impact on wildlife, we have to believe it is detrimental to their health. We do know that birds breathe differently than mammals, because birds have air sacs throughout their body that connect to the lungs, which are smaller in comparison to body size in mammals. Like a bellows, the muscles pull air in and push it out, changing the shape of the air sacs. So, the more active a bird is, the more oxygen it needs, and the more air is exchanged, bringing in more particulate matter. That can’t be good for the overall health of the bird.
We know that the fires are destroying millions of acres of habitat, so the long term impact on birds and mammals is being negatively affected. Birds can flee the fires more easily than mammals, which will run away. Some of the larger mammals will seek out lakes or streams to stand in. Reptiles and amphibians will seek shelter underground.
Wildlife has evolved with fire and in some cases, species benefit from the changes wrought by fire - such as new vegetation and dead trees that harbor insects. What happens after a fire occurs depends on the landscape, the severity of the fire, and the species involved. But there will be changes in the types of plants, fungi and even microbes in a burned landscape. This in turn changes the types of creatures that can and will live there.
The difference now is the frequency and severity of the fires we’re seeing. Since the early 1970s, the wildfire season in the western U.S. has grown from about five to more than seven months. And there is no question that as climate change drives up temperatures and worsens drought conditions, landscapes are becoming increasingly dry and more susceptible to burning.
This is very personal for us because we live surrounded by forest – much of it consisting of Jack Pine, a fire dependent species. It was just a little over 100 years ago when a major fire swept through this area and it was 34 years ago when a fire at a sod farm outside of Willow River erupted and threatened the community. I remember driving home and seeing helicopters flying overhead and dumping water. Luckily and partly due to a shift in wind direction, the fire was contained, but ever since I have been anxious when we enter the spring season between snow melt and green up. Usually by summer that worry dissipates, but not this year.
In the months of June and July we had less than 3” of rain and since we live on a sand plain, the drought is felt even more. There is the smell of smoke in the air because of those Canadian wildfires and we can’t help but wonder if we would be able to differentiate between that and a fire closer to home. I can’t help but feel an affinity with the farmers during the Dust Bowl as we search the sky and pray for rain.
