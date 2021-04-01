It’s raining now. A slow, soaking rain. The kind we like in the early days of spring because it helps reduce the fire danger before everything ‘greens’ up. It has also been a day of phenological significance. Phenology is the observation and recording of seasonal events in nature and springtime is one of the very best times of year to make those kinds of observations, since so many new things are appearing nearly every day.
There must have been a south wind that blew the birds into our yard this morning. Big flocks of dark eyed juncos were scattered in the trees and on the ground, hopping around in search of bits of food. Then we saw four Red-winged Blackbirds. Joining them on the birdfeeder were two male Purple Finches. A moment later a Brown Creeper appeared on the trunk of the red pine, hopping upward towards the suet feeder. All of these were exciting sights, but the best was the discovery of two Gold-crowned Kinglets flitting around the branches of the silver maple. The bright yellow stripes on the top of their heads glowed in the grayness around them. These birds are normally found further in the forest, and even then they are hard to spot. Later on a group of Fox Sparrows were seen doing their quirky hop and skip dance under the spruce tree as they tried to uncover seeds or larvae.
It was a day when these birds, most of whom have already traveled long distances, were refueling for the rest of their journey. Some, like the kinglets and juncos, will go as far as the northern limits of Canada to find mates and nest. And at this time of year in northern Minnesota, the rain can easily turn to snow, effectively hiding the food they need for survival. These little feathered bits of life are harbingers of even more beautiful and bounteous birds to come in the weeks ahead. On a day like this, we need that kind of promise.
April is a month that promises big changes in the surrounding woods and fields. Before the month is over we will be looking for the crocuses to burst into bloom, giving us a jolt of color for our winter weary eyes. Two more subtle and delicate flowers are ones that I will have to look more closely for because both flowers are ephemeral, only blooming for a short time before the trees leaf out and other vegetation outgrows and overshadows them.
The first is Trailing Arbutus, the more difficult of the two to find, but worth the search. We are lucky because it grows in our sandy, acid soil. Trailing arbutus belongs to the Heath family and is technically considered a shrub. Creeping along the ground with woody stems and leathery leaves that stay green throughout the winter, it depends on mycorrhiza (a type of fungus) in the soil to get the necessary amino acids. It is highly sensitive to environmental disturbances, like logging and grazing, and cannot be transplanted successfully. We have been thinning our forest this winter, so we will see whether that has had an impact on the flowers.
This makes it all the more special to us and each spring we go down the trail scanning the ground. Sometimes it is the sweet fragrance from the tiny flowers that we first notice, but most often we must get down on our hands and knees and press our noses close to the ½” wide tubular, pink blooms and inhale the delicate, exquisite scent.
Around the same time, further in the sandy soiled forest we will look for another pinkish bloom that stands above the leaf litter on hairy stems. Each blossom will have between five and 12 sepals (normally six). This is the round-lobed hepatica. Its three leaves develop later, with a liver like shape, which led people in earlier times to believe that the plant could be used to treat diseases of the liver.
Though pink is not a color to jump out at you (except for the pink Ladyslipper, which won’t be seen until late May), it is a color that stands for beauty, grace and goodness. It is a color I will seek in this month of starts and stops, an ephemeral color, just right for the flowers that wear it.
