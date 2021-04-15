Parkinson’s Disease is a progressive neurologic disorder which affects movement. The disease is named after the English doctor James Parkinson, who published the first detailed description in 1817. The disorder is fairly prevalent, with approximately 10 million cases in the US and 100 million worldwide. First symptoms generally occur in older people but a small percentage of cases are diagnosed before the age of 50. It is more prevalent in men than women.
Earliest symptoms can include tremor, stiffness or slowing of movement and lack of expression on the face. If you know someone with Parkinson’s you can likely recognize some of these. My grandfather had Parkinson’s disease, and that visual image I still carry of him has helped me recognize it in some of my patients over the years.
Those early symptoms are all non-specific and may indicate something else altogether. There is no specific test to diagnose Parkinson’s but if suspected, your doctor may order labs or imaging to rule out other disorders. Additional symptoms which can develop include changes in voice, loss of smell, and trouble sleeping.
The causes of Parkinson’s seem to be a combination of genetics and environment. Some of the environmental causes implicated include exposure to certain metals and solvents, exposure to certain pesticides, and head injury. Some protective environmental factors seem to be: caffeine, NSAIDS use, high vitamin D levels, exercise.
The disease acts by affecting neurons which produce dopamine in an area of the brain known as the substantia nigra. Those subsequent decreased levels of dopamine cause abnormal brain activity which leads to impaired movement and the other symptoms.
Parkinson’s is not fatal, but the progression of symptoms can affect quality of life and contribute to complications like pneumonia which could shorten life if not treated. Unfortunately, there is no cure for Parkinson’s but treatment can help symptoms. The medicines used generally act by increasing the levels of dopamine. There is also a surgical procedure called Deep Brain Stimulation which may be used in some cases when medicines are not effective or tolerated. Staying active, eating healthy, and maintaining social contacts can also be beneficial, as they are with many medical issues.
There are a number of famous people who have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Notable among them because of his young age is Michael J Fox who began having symptoms at just 29 years of age. Others include Pope John Paul II, Muhammad Ali, Janet Reno, Neil Diamond, and Reverend Jesse Jackson.
For the latest information about the disease, including the latest research, and education:
Parkinson’s Foundation www.parkinson.org
American Parkinson’s Disease Association apdaparkinson.org
The Michael J. Fox Foundation www.michaeljfox.org
Dr. Bridget Dewey, M.D. is a physician at Gateway Family Health Clinic. She specializes in Family medicine and Pediatrics.
