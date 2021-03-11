Finally, mass vaccination rolls into our neighborhoods

It has been a year – yes a whole year – since we have heard of this plague of COVID-19. We Americans are an independent lot and there are some, after 500,000 deaths, still insist that masks and social distancing are not necessary.
I was a product of a Minnesota education that celebrated the wonders and power of science and trusted our doctors and scientists when they said we should do something. I was in an elementary Kalevala school line that first got polio shots and other immunizations that surely protected us to lead productive lives.
The Old Ones told of death from small pox, cholera, tetanus, tuberculosis, and scarlet fever. Brothers, sisters, parents, and neighbors had been lost to these diseases and still pained the people that survived that period that remembered these dead loved ones.
I was surprised when a vaccine was available so soon, even on an emergency basis. Again, science had succeeded crafting vaccine from extensive research that had done on human cells and specifically human RNA. A major discussion on how that was done is way beyond my pay grade. Yet, as I was taught as a child to trust science and doctors, I knew I would get vaccinated to protect from the first major scourge on this country since the Spanish flu of 1918-9.
Those of us on Reed Lane in Automba above the age of 65 had been signed up for shots for some time. I was glad my 87 year old aunt got her vaccinations early in the cycle. Until now at the time of this writing, vaccine has been in short supply and demand came first come, first served. I heard people coming from Rochester, Mounds View, Forest Lake, Hinckley, and Meadowlands to get vaccinated in Moose Lake.
Finally my sister and I got on a list through the Carlton County Public Health, and this last Thursday we went to the new Carlton County Transportation Building in Barnum for our first round of Moderna. It was an amazing process. In less than four hours 300 people, sitting in their cars, went through the protocol start to finish in 25 minutes per car. The longest we had to wait is 15 minutes to see if we would have a reaction to the immunization.
Transportation staff guided us through a route outside lined with reflective cones, just like a version of the yellow brick road. Just before our car moved inside the building I got a personal greeting from the County Foreman Rick Norgaard. Our cars moved down two lines in short convoys with lots of staff to guide us. We were checked and rechecked as you would be in any medical setting.
We never left our car. Seated, we put our arms on open car window cushions and we got our shot. Mine was painless. Each person got an immunization card with our next appointment. The car moved up to another place to wait 15 minutes for a reaction. We had none. Over the next two days we both experienced a little soreness around the administration area, but I thought it was nothing like those tetanus shots I have taken periodically over the years.
I did have a change of attitude. Somehow, although we need to get one more injection on March 31 at the same site, I felt somehow a peaceful feeling inside. It is comfort to have these shots and not struggle with possible infection, evolving into intensive care units and death. Even though we must still wear masks and do social distancing, a sense of hope came to me strong and clear.
I had heard about the construction of the new Barnum garage facility from the early stages of planning at County Board meetings since I cover those as a local reporter. I was impressed.
The building glistened inside and I could see how it would aid in the service we get from the County Transportation Department. I came from a background of trucking and large woods harvesting equipment. I have seen the County equipment grow larger and larger. The days of the Oshkosh plowing out our country roads is long past.
The large bays for the trucks and equipment are needed for repair and changing attachments during the year. In the old building, for example, the snow plows were put on outside, regardless of weather conditions. Such situations are tough weather conditions to work under and opens the County for safety violations and possible insurance problems.
The new energy efficient lighting leaves no shadows in the building and as a former grease monkey, I know how poor it is to see fixing equipment in those dark places. Attachments had room enough to be stored inside the complex along the walls.
The older section of the complex was gutted and new wiring, plumbing, and insulation were installed to make the building safer and more efficient to run. Cleaning the equipment periodically will be done inside the heated building. Regular scheduled cleaning will prevent extra maintenance costs for rusted out oil pans, corroded hydraulic and air lines, and electrical service that traditionally run under equipment and in boxed in areas.
In my lifetime County garages were upgraded from frame structures spread throughout the County, to more centralized locations in the 70’s, and now the Transportation Building at the Carlton Junction, the Barnum facility, and two outpost garages in Kettle River and Cromwell. And one thing for sure, the County equipment for roads will get bigger, more high tech, and more costly.
Besides being glad to get a vaccination in the Barnum Garage, I was happy for the County workers that can work daily in that facility and work for us more safely.
