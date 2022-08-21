I

 am looking forward to attending the Finnish Luncheon, Tuesday September 20, at noon at the Kettle River senior center to see what we will have then. Maybe another reading from the area history. This is always a great time to visit with friends we only see once a month. The last Finnish Luncheon for the season will be October 18.

