am looking forward to attending the Finnish Luncheon, Tuesday September 20, at noon at the Kettle River senior center to see what we will have then. Maybe another reading from the area history. This is always a great time to visit with friends we only see once a month. The last Finnish Luncheon for the season will be October 18.
When I was young, my next door neighbor had an ice box. The ice man would come with blocks of ice each day for her. During the hot summer days, all the neighborhood kids would anxiously wait for him to stop in front of our house and bring the ice into her house. As soon as he was gone, we would all run to grab a small chunk of ice from his truck. It always seemed to taste so good. It wasn’t until I got older that I realized that the ice was cut from the river during the winter and stored, packed in sawdust, until summer. However, I don’t think we ever got sick from eating that ice.
MARCIA SARVELA is a resident of Kettle River. To submit items for the column she can be reached by phone at 218-273-4045 or send a letter at P O Box 175, Kettle River, MN 55757
