he Ma & Pa Kettle Mid Summer Bingo is at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 25 at the Kettle
River Senior Center. Snacks will be available. There will be 50/50 cash prizes and are $1 per card per game.
If you would like to volunteer contact Marcia at 218 273 4945.
Thank you to all who attended the city council meeting. The more people know what is happening in town, the better we can handle any problems that arise. The next meeting is Tuesday, July 11.
Museum memories
One year, my sisters and I and a couple of friends stayed at a timeshare near Atlanta, Georgia. One of the places we visited was the Coca-Cola Museum. We could have spent many hours there. One of the things to see was the bottling process. Another was large can shaped booths where you could sit and listen to all of the radio commercials. Another area had large screens where you could watch all the TV commercials.
We went into a room that had an area that you would probably see in a cafeteria. There were glasses all along the area and spots marked on the counter where you could place the glass and the different types of Coke products would come through a clear tube and fill the glass. There you could taste the many flavors of Coke products.
We then went into another room and there you could taste the Coke products made in different countries but not made in the United States. After tasting about 20 different kinds of Coke products, it was time to look for a bathroom. Then on to the gift shop. Here you could find hundreds of different items to purchase. All of them advertised Coke. It is such an interesting place that if I were ever in the area again, I would be sure to visit it again.
Karma
We know that at times of stress or anger, we exhibit extra strength. One day a student nurse noticed a fire in a patient’s room, so she ran to the other end of the hall, grabbed the fire extinguisher and ran back to the patient’s room and put out the fire. Later, they wanted to take a picture and she was unable to pick up the empty fire extinguisher because it was too heavy.
I think this is what happened to me in this instance. When I was a teenager, I was teaching Vacation Bible School for our church at a park pavilion. The children were playing on the swings during a break when a teenage boy came from across the street and told the children to get off the swings. When they didn’t stop swinging, he had a small whip and started hitting the children.
I grabbed his whip and he then turned and stabbed my hand with a pocket knife and then turned to run away. I was very angry by then and just hit him once across his back as he was running away. Several hours later, when I had been home for a while, there was a knock at the door. The boy and his father were there.
After my dad answered the door and the father talked to him, the father turned the boy around and pulled up his shirt revealing a large purple hand print on the boy’s back. Then my dad called me to the door. So, I came and told the dad what had happened and showed him my hand where the boy had stabbed me.
The father’s attitude changed and he grabbed his son by the arm and dragged him off the porch to their car. I don’t know what happened when they got home, but I never heard anything from them. I later had that boy in some of my classes in high school.
MARCIA SARVELA is a resident of Kettle River. To submit items for the column she can be reached by phone at 218-273-4045 or send a letter at P O Box 175, Kettle River, MN 55757
