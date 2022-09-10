A

s you may have heard, Liz Kabus and family are moving and will be joining a new church in Aitkin.  We will greatly miss her as youth co-coordinator at Bethlehem and Bethany and want to thank her for her service.  You can stop by and say good-bye at Harvest Fest Steak Fry.  Liz and Sarah and youth will be serving ice cream at the event.  Sarah Levinski will continue as the youth coordinator.  She is hoping that another person can join her to assist with this role - perhaps a member from Bethany?  Please let Sarah know if you are interested or know of anyone who can help. 

