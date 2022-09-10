s you may have heard, Liz Kabus and family are moving and will be joining a new church in Aitkin. We will greatly miss her as youth co-coordinator at Bethlehem and Bethany and want to thank her for her service. You can stop by and say good-bye at Harvest Fest Steak Fry. Liz and Sarah and youth will be serving ice cream at the event. Sarah Levinski will continue as the youth coordinator. She is hoping that another person can join her to assist with this role - perhaps a member from Bethany? Please let Sarah know if you are interested or know of anyone who can help.
Harvest Festival September 9-10-11, 2022. We have a full schedule of events happening all three days! There will be NO services at Bethlehem, Bethany, or the Methodist church. Please look for posters in the community or check out our Facebook page or website: cromwellareacommunityclub.com
The Cromwell Class of 1953 will meet inside the Cromwell Park Pavilion on Saturday, September 10, at 2:30 pm.
There is a clothing drive for new or gently used /winter attire for the local school or wherever needed starting on September 1, 2022, until further notice. Items can be dropped off at the Bethany Lutheran Church Cromwell. There will be boxes provided or hang items on the coat rack. Thank you for your donations!
The Book Mobile will be in Wright on September 27 from 1:00 – 1:45 p.m. at the Post Office.
YOT (Young Old Timers) meets on Tuesday, September 13 at noon in the Cromwell Pavilion for their regular meeting and program. Sheriff Kelly Lake is planning to be in attendance.
Our sympathy to the family of Benjamin (Ben) Safratowich Sr. of Beavercreek, Ohio. He passed away on August 23, 2022 and the memorial services were held on September 10, 2022.
Last week’s riddle: What makes this number unique: 8,549,176,320? Answer: It has each number, zero to nine, listed in alphabetical order.
This week’s Riddle: Guess the next three letters in the series GTNTL.
That’s all the news from “The Edge of Wright.” Have a great week and hope to see you at the Harvest Fest!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.