To the Editor:

I am writing with great disappointment and concern as to what the Moose Lake City Council was thinking when they forced  Elaine Hennager into resignation from the Moose Lake Municipal Liquor Store. She has basically devoted her life to the muni and the city of Moose Lake with only three years left until retirement. What’s up with that?

