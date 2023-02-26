I am writing with great disappointment and concern as to what the Moose Lake City Council was thinking when they forced Elaine Hennager into resignation from the Moose Lake Municipal Liquor Store. She has basically devoted her life to the muni and the city of Moose Lake with only three years left until retirement. What’s up with that?
She has been accused of not doing her job. Between many activities at the muni, fundraisers for the food shelf and many other activities to promote the city and make them money.
Elaine has been involved in getting the community into new activities and raising money for the hockey arena. Remember women’s roller derby, beer garden for bocci ball on the lake, putting up a large tent for sitting outside during COVID-19, 4th of July beer garden, music and food trucks, meat raffles, bingo and pull tabs for the Moose Lake Hockey Association among the many fundraisers for the city of Moose Lake?
Try to get a chair on Friday or Saturday night. Be there early, it’s full. People enjoy the atmosphere, friends and Elaine was there - not always at night - but during the day and backed up by a staff that’s terrific. She had it under control.
She was also making the city a lot of money with her personality, knowing what had to be done. She had a very good teacher in Mark Shelton.
She’s always coming up with ideas that are fun and promote the city and area. Does she deserve to be treated like this?! Escorted out and forced to retire or be fired?!
The Moose Lake City Council meeting is coming up at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8. Please come and voice your opinion and/or write a letter. It’s easy to let out our feelings and thoughts.
Thanks to Elaine. There’s a lot of people behind you. Thanks for all you’ve done and good luck to you in your next adventure. Hopefully we can be in on it. Shame on you Moose Lake City Council.
Michelle Lappegaard
Jim MacDonald
Nickersonc
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.