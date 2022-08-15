I, along with several others, want to thank the members of the city council, city employees, fire department and police and any one else who worked so hard for putting together the National Night Out event in Kettle River. There were about 100 people attending and about 20 children were given rides in the fire truck. An excellent meal was also provided in addition to gifts for the children. Fortunetly the rain held off until nearly everyone had left.
Thanks to the crew who spent time in the hot sun to get the crosswalks painted on Hwy 73 at the post office crossing and also at the corner a block away. They did a great job of painting and directing the traffic during the time needed to finish the intersection.
I wish more people would attend the city council meetings to hear about upcoming events. Attend the next Kettle River city council meeting on Tuesday, September 13 at 7 p.m. at the council room.
This is the time to register for the November election. There are several council positions that are up for election. The deadline to file is August 16.
This will be a busy time for me. I will be having a family reunion on Sunday, August 14. I hope some of the family will be able to stay for a few extra days and will be able to attend the Finnish Luncheon, Tuesday August 16, at 12 noon at the Kettle River senior center and see what we will have then. Maybe another reading from the area history. This is always a great time to visit with friends we only see once a month.
Some history of the Finnish Luncheon. I have no idea when it first started. I moved here in 1988 and it had already been in progress at that time. On some occasions, they would have some games in which they had words to be translated. These were actually Finglish words, (words that were a mix of Finnish and English), and it was fun to see what the translations really were. There was usually some sort of prize determined by getting a ticket when you signed in and having a drawing. Of course, the food was always the main reason for coming. At the same time, there was also a Swedish Luncheon in Moose Lake. I think the Swedish Luncheon disbanded soon after I moved to Kettle River.
The members of the planning committee for The Ma& Pa Kettle Days, which will be held on August 13 have been working on several events. I am really looking forward to seeing a variety of pies at the pie social. I have heard that there will be rhubarb and also pumpkin pies there. Wonder how many other kinds of pie will show up for this event. We need more volunteers for some of the events. If you are willing to help with this year’s event, contact Marcia or Dan. For more information, contact Dan Reed at 218 273 6103 or Marcia Sarvela at 218 273 4045 or send a letter to Ma & Pa Kettle Days at P. O. Box 173, Kettle River.
When I was a teen, there was a farmer, Mr. Pinky, who lived about 30 miles from where I lived. During the summer, Mr. Pinky would pick his harvest early in the morning and drive to my neighborhood to sell his vegetables. His grandchildren would run about three blocks ahead of him and knock on doors saying, “Mr. Pinky is coming”. The housewives would stand in front of their houses waiting for him to get to their area and buy whatever fresh vegetables he had that day. I can remember anxiously waiting to see what he had each time he came. I really miss buying fresh, in season, vegetables and knowing they were picked that morning.
MARCIA SARVELA is a resident of Kettle River. To submit items for the column she can be reached by phone at 218-273-4045 or send a letter at P O Box 175, Kettle River, MN 55757
