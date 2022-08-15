I, along with several others, want to thank the members of the city council, city employees, fire department and police and any one else who worked so hard for putting together the National Night Out event in Kettle River. There were about 100 people attending and about 20 children were given rides in the fire truck. An excellent meal was also provided in addition to gifts for the children. Fortunetly the rain held off until nearly everyone had left.

Thanks to the crew who spent time in the hot sun to get the crosswalks painted on Hwy 73 at the post office crossing and also at the corner a block away. They did a great job of painting and directing the traffic during the time needed to finish the intersection.

