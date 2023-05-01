Salutations, friends: I am now embarking on a journey that I am not looking forward to.  As of a few weeks ago, I was diagnosed with Triple Negative Stage 2 Aggressive Breast Cancer so I will be starting chemo and getting a PET scan.  Chemo will be once a week after that. I had to give up subbing for now which hurts as I love the students and staff and will really miss them.

I never imagined I’d get cancer, but I caught it early and it is what it is, so I’m trying to stay positive. Thanks for all the words of encouragement, and prayers as they are appreciated.

