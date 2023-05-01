Salutations, friends: I am now embarking on a journey that I am not looking forward to. As of a few weeks ago, I was diagnosed with Triple Negative Stage 2 Aggressive Breast Cancer so I will be starting chemo and getting a PET scan. Chemo will be once a week after that. I had to give up subbing for now which hurts as I love the students and staff and will really miss them.
I never imagined I’d get cancer, but I caught it early and it is what it is, so I’m trying to stay positive. Thanks for all the words of encouragement, and prayers as they are appreciated.
Sarah Levinski and Jennie K. Hanson attended the Kettle River Spring Gathering at Our Redeemer in Pine City on April 15. This was Sarah’s first time attending this gathering and she seemed to really enjoy the women, presentations and the lunch. They also had a silent auction, buy now items and a closing Communion service. Also, attending from Bethany were Terry Smith, Carmen Martin and Sarah Sedlander. It is always great to get together with women of faith.
Mateo Sandoval-Luna, son of Angie and Eddie, grandson of Mark and Linda Dahlman, and his Hermantown Robotics Team are headed to Texas for the World Robotics competition. They won first place in the 2023 Minnesota North Star Regional competition at La Cross three weeks ago.
Our sympathy to the family of Paul Allen Johnson, 84, Kettle River, who died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in St. Luke’s Hospital.
The Wrong Days in Wright Committee has been meeting at Kalli’s Place preparing for Wrong Days in July on the 14-16. Call Linda Kalli at 218-380-8987 for more information or to help volunteer for the 57th Annual event. The next meeting will be on May 3, at Kalli’s Place in Wright.
The next YOT Senior Dance at the Cromwell Pavilion is on Thursday, April 27.
There will be a Cinco de Mayo open house on Thursday, May 4 at the Cromwell Pavilion. Come for the hors d’oeuvres and drinks. This is just a fun get together to meet new friends and visit. Feel free to bring an item to share.
There will be a pancake breakfast and silent auction for Fallon Dahl on Saturday, May 6 at the Cromwell Pavilion. Fallon is the daughter of Patrick and Lily Dahl of Cromwell.
She has been diagnosed with a very rare form of brain tumor. An account has been established at the Northview Bank in Cromwell. Checks can be made out to the Fallon Dahl Benefit Fund. Wear purple.
Senior award banquet will be Monday, May 8. Members of the class of 2023 eat for free, all other guests/presenters will cost $5 each.
Don’t forget that there will be a Memorial service for Don Oman at Bethany on May 6.
Random Information: Leonardo Da Vinci invented the scissors. February 1965 is the only month in recorded history not to have a full moon.
That’s all the news from the Edge of Wright. Remember: If you look at what you have in life, you’ll always have more. If you look at what you don’t have in life, you’ll never have enough. -Oprah Winfrey
