Because of Labor Day weekend, I have to get this news out earlier than usual so thought I’d bring you up to date on my medical issues. 

I’m back home now for a few days.  I’m wearing a drain for my mastectomy which has to be emptied two or three times a day.  I have to record the amount of drainage so the doctor can tell when it’s time to remove it.  The drain on my colon was taken out during the mastectomy so at least I only have one to worry about.  

