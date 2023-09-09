Because of Labor Day weekend, I have to get this news out earlier than usual so thought I’d bring you up to date on my medical issues.
I’m back home now for a few days. I’m wearing a drain for my mastectomy which has to be emptied two or three times a day. I have to record the amount of drainage so the doctor can tell when it’s time to remove it. The drain on my colon was taken out during the mastectomy so at least I only have one to worry about.
Now I have to wait for the doctor’s report on the Lymph nodes. Hopefully no more cancer. But if there is then I’ll have more chemo and/or radiation. My Dr. appointment was on my birthday, Aug. 31, with the surgeon then another one on Sept. 5 with my oncologist.
I also have neuropathy in my feet and fingers. This is caused by chemotherapy. I can feel my feet, but they also feel numb. And I have been having pain in my legs probably due to arthritis. They ache a lot and I do take pain meds, but it’s something I’d rather not have to deal with.
The mastectomy doesn’t hurt, and I haven’t had much or any pain with that surgery which I am thankful for. My balance is off, too. I must be so careful walking so I don’t fall, which I have done twice recently. You’ve all heard the saying, “I’ve fallen, and I can’t get up,” so that’s where I’m at.
There will be a community worship service on Sunday, Sept. 10 at the Cromwell Park Pavilion as part of Harvest Fest on Sept. 8 - 10.
I’m sure most of you have heard of Lake Country Power’s Operation Round Up. That’s where you can round up your bill to the nearest dollar each month. Operation Round-Up is a program that continues to help fund local community programs through the generosity of participating members. Since October 2004, LCP members have donated more than $3.1 million dollars to these programs. I know that in our area alone, thousands of dollars have been given out to deserving projects and programs.
That’s all the news from the Edge of Wright –Hope you had a great Labor Day Weekend!
