“Good government depends on a system of checks and balances. Those who govern and those who administer the government know they are answerable to the citizenry of the community” began an informative guest editorial published in this newspaper last year. The editorial went on to define the watchdog role of local newspapers.
Windemere township, with a population and tax base far-above small towns in Southern Carlton and Pine county, is the subject of this letter. Of the 1,781 townships in Minnesota, few are very special as all have about the same geographic size and most rural townships run on a budget of less than $300,000. Moose Lake township as an example has annual budget under $200,000.
What sets Windemere apart? During the period of Jan. 1, 2019 through September of this year revenue (for the most part taxes) totaled $2,100,816 and total expenditures totaled $3,096,397. What makes Windemere appear so different? Citizens might ask if our roads, signs, culverts and right-of-ways look like road expenses have been well thought-out and projects completed on a timely basis.
What could improve the budgets and the township going forward? A good starting point will be to vote on Nov. 8. Vote for township supervisors committed to duty of loyalty (common sense spending) and fewer special town board meetings costing taxpayers more than $400 each. Since 2019 there have been more than 50 special meetings held. Also, our elected supervisors can improve communications with the citizenry with frequent public communications and the timely posting of the minutes.
The guest editorial mentioned above ended with “The average citizen can easily be told by public officials that government has the right to keep documents private, or meetings can be closed for executive sessions. We know better.”
Vote on Nov. 8 for your township supervisor candidates on the ballot, Tony Bakhtiari and Alan Overland.
Paul Horgen
Windemere Township
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.