To the Editor,

Unsurprisingly, Republican leadership has weighed in to make excuses for Representative Dotseth’s legislative failures regarding funding for the female offenders’ program included in the Carlton County Justice Center. (Pine Knot News, June 9, 2023) Representative Urdahl was quick to gloss over the fact that Representative Dotseth was late to the table with the required legislative ask for funds. He waited all the way until March 23 to introduce the bill, at which point the legislative session was well beyond halfway over.

