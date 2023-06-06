ecause of Memorial Day, I must get the news out early so it gets into the papers.
I was diagnosed with Stage two Aggressive Triple Negative Breast Cancer about two months ago. I do my chemotherapy treatments at St. Luke’s in Duluth, but this week is my week off, so just waiting for the tumor to shrink.
The side effects so far have had nausea and hair loss. And every time I comb my hair big wads of hair end up on my comb or in my hands. So far, I still do have some hair. I do have a huge collection of caps and hats, so, I should have no trouble having enough coverups for my head. So, if you see me around with some weird or unusual hats, you will know why. Should be fun surprising folks with the choices I make in head gear.
Congrats to the Cromwell-Wright class of 2023 including Avery Aho, Ellie Anderson, Awna Beldon, Devin Cahoon, Rowdy Egger Noah Foster, Amber Fredrickson, Brody Goranson, Levi Hoover, Avery Koivisto, Isaac King, Sasha Korpela, Jacob Meisner, Samuel Richards, Taylah Pfisthner, Steven Ridlon, Payton Rosbacka, Liam Schoenberg, Savanna Torgerson and the Lake Kaleb Anderson.
County Road 23 going north of the co-op store in Wright will be getting repaved starting the first week in June. There will also be several bridges being replaced in our area, so there will be several detours coming up. Just be watchful of any detours.
Last week’s riddles: What was Moses’ wife, Zipphora, known as when she’d throw dinner parties? “The hostess with the Moses.” Which Bible character was super-fit? Absalom. Which nursery song would Jesus have heard the most? “Mary Had a Little Lamb.” Where was Solomon’s Temple located? On the side of his head. How did Joseph make his coffee? Hebrews.
This week’s riddles: Why did Adam and Eve do math every day? That’s all the news from the Edge of Wright. Have a great Memorial Day weekend and remember those who gave their lives for our freedom.
