When our servicemembers signed up to sacrifice and defend our nation, there was no waiting line. And when they come home, there shouldn’t be a waiting line to access the care they need. I have always believed that when we ask our young men and women to fight for our nation, we make a promise to take care of them when they return home. 

 During their deployments, American service members in Iraq and Afghanistan were stationed near burn pits used to destroy waste, including old batteries, aerosol cans, and tires. In the years following their service, many of them developed illnesses ranging from asthma to serious forms of cancer. For far too long, these veterans have not received the level of treatment they deserve. 

