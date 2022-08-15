was surprised to learn that there is a National Mustard Museum less than a day’s drive away from here. That’s right. A museum just for mustard. According to the website, they have roughly 6,000 types of mustard from all 50 states and more than 70 countries. 

Much to my amusement, my boyfriend loves to sample as many as he can. 

