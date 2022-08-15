I was surprised to learn that there is a National Mustard Museum less than a day’s drive away from here. That’s right. A museum just for mustard. According to the website, they have roughly 6,000 types of mustard from all 50 states and more than 70 countries.
Much to my amusement, my boyfriend loves to sample as many as he can.
Several years ago we went to Madison, Wisconsin for a weekend getaway.
We were on a budget, so my boyfriend created a budget friendly itinerary with free events and places to visit. Yep, he actually likes to do that and is good at it so I am happy to just go along and enjoy it.
I enjoyed that trip so much that I brought my sister a few years later for a girls weekend.
Our first stop was an outdoor garden with a beautiful, ornate, gold pavilion. Olbrich Botanical Gardens features several garden areas complete with sundials, benches and more. The botanical garden boasts 16 acres outside and a large conservatory, which we did not explore.
The Thai Pavillion was a gift from the Thai government to the University of Madison, but was set in the garden. According to the website, it was built in Thailand, disassembled and reassembled in the U.S. The pavilion features gold leaf etchings and is only one of four located outside of Thailand. They did not use any nails or screws to build it, but apparently the oils from your hands can harm the gold leaf. My boyfriend did not tell me in advance, so I was surprised and quite impressed when I saw it.
My sister also loved it when I took her there later.
We happened to visit during a free summer concert weekend and enjoyed a variety of bands. We stopped at the zoo, which was also free, but I’m not a fan of zoos.
Another cool thing at Madison is their farmers market. The Dane County Farmers Market wraps four blocks around the capital. It opens at 6:15 a.m. Saturday mornings and we managed to park a block away around 9:30 a.m. There were a variety of vendors selling their wares, from breakfast pastries to bouquets of cut flowers. We have visited quite a few farmers markets over the years and this is definitely a favorite of mine.
I was impressed that we found so much to do that was fun and free.
On our way back we stopped at a few cheese shops and the Mustard Museum, which is located in Middleton. I laughed as my boyfriend gleefully pointed from one mustard to the next. There was Beer Mustard, Bourbon Mustard, Sunrise Bloody Mary Mustard as well as spicy mustards, sweet mustards, fruit mustards, exotic mustards and even a chocolate mustard! He purchased a variety of mustards as he likes to give many of them away as gifts. I just shake my head and laugh. I am not a mustard fan, but did get a few small jars for salads.
We stopped again this summer on the way back from a weekend getaway so he could restock his supply.
I definitely recommend visiting the area for a weekend getaway. You never know what you will find. And the mustard museum is offering free samples again, so stop in and check out the amazing variety of options.
jamie Lund is the editor of the Moose Lake Star Gazette. She can be contacted at editor@mlstargazette.com or by calling (218) 485-4406
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.