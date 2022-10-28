Budget cuts negatively affect students, staff

As a teacher at Moose Lake Community School, I belong to a team that is dedicated to helping all students reach their potential. While I am proud of the ways we engage students and help them thrive, our school faces financial hurdles that could impact our ability to provide the support they need in the future.
Over the past five years, the school has seen more than $590,000 in budget cuts. For the next school year, the district faces an estimated budget deficit of $220,000. Without additional revenue, we will likely see reductions in faculty and staff which would impact learning.
The school district is asking voters in this November’s general election to consider a $380,000 annual capital projects levy. If approved, the capital projects levy will allow the district to do three important things: 1) Stabilize the district’s finances 2) Replace obsolete technology with modern computers and audio-visual devices 3) Replace aging buses and vans over the next several years.
This is an important community decision that will shape the future of our school. You can find more information about the district’s needs, the plan to address them, and how to vote at MooseLakeStrong.org. Early voting continues through Nov. 7, please make your voice heard.
Megan Nielsen
Sturgeon Lak
