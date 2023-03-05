P
art of my job as a reporter/editor is listening to the scanner.
I have learned a lot about 911 calls over the years. There are a lot of overdoses and a lot of senior citizens with health issues. There are also more people attempting to complete suicide then I was previously aware of.
Lately, I’ve been listening to weather related calls. Today (Monday, Feb. 27) there are several calls about icy roads and vehicles in the ditch.
Last week there were a lot of calls during the snowstorm. I can hear the plow drivers over the scanner as they talk to each other. I also continuously check my MN 511 app to see if the road conditions have improved as I live about 30 miles from work and it seems to be an invisible line for weather changes.
In one of the more recent conversations, a plow driver said he had a line of cars driving closely behind the plow. When he turned off of the road, they piled up into a multi vehicle accident on Interstate 35, north of Cloquet.
While some vehicles perform better in snowy weather, unless you’re driving a Zamboni, nothing performs well on an icy road.
I know from first hand experience that it is not fun to total your vehicle and get cut out by the jaws of life. It happened to me years ago, when my oldest was an infant. He was in a car seat in the back, passenger side because I was driving. Afterwards I saw the bend mark on the carseat near his little face and realized how lucky we were.
It rained the night before, then snowed on top. I drove slowly on a stretch of road between two fields on a two lane road south of the Twin Cities. My new tires were less than a week old, just ask my ex-husband, he will happily tell anyone who listens.
The road seemed ok, but suddenly my front driver’s side tire caught on a dry patch of tar and flung me into oncoming traffic in the other lane. I did not realize that my tires were slightly turned and I had been gliding on the icy, snow covered country road.
A small car clipped my bumper and turned my car so I slid trunk first into the Federal Express van. It felt like an extreme bumper car ride. I closed my eyes as the car glided smoothly on the icy surface until it connected with the van.
The van pushed my trunk through my back window and snapped my rear axle in half like a twig. Then it spun and hit my driver’s side door and shattered the window.
I picked broken shards of glass out of my eyelids before I opened them.
Once I was able to open my eyes, I saw the farmers field with snow blowing across it. At first I was only aware of the sound of the wind blowing and for a split second I thought I had died. Then I realized my radio was still playing and I could see my son in my rear view mirror. He seemed fine.
It took the jaws of life about 20 minutes to cut my door open. They were concerned that my neck might be broken, so they carefully placed me on a gurney, then covered me with some type of white blanket/sheet.
They brought me and my infant to the hospital where they discovered I had a broken collarbone.
I refused to drive for the next decade after that. I now enjoy driving again, as long as the roads are clear. But when they are sketchy, I prefer to stay in the safety of my warm house.
Buckle up, seatbelts save lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.