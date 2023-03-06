Our sympathy to the family of Gail Dian Johnson, 73, of Mahtowa who passed away on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth. Floyd Bertelsen, 90, passed away recently, but I don’t have any other information.

It’s that time of year. Once again Marsha Peterson is doing fund raising for the 2023 JDRF (Junior Diabetes Research Foundation) Walk, on March 20, at UMD.  All donations last year were greatly appreciated. Dudes Team was no. 1 in amount raised. My grandson, Roland, was thrilled with the attention it gave him. This year Marsha is doing it for Ro and his brother Ezzie. 

