Our sympathy to the family of Gail Dian Johnson, 73, of Mahtowa who passed away on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth. Floyd Bertelsen, 90, passed away recently, but I don’t have any other information.
It’s that time of year. Once again Marsha Peterson is doing fund raising for the 2023 JDRF (Junior Diabetes Research Foundation) Walk, on March 20, at UMD. All donations last year were greatly appreciated. Dudes Team was no. 1 in amount raised. My grandson, Roland, was thrilled with the attention it gave him. This year Marsha is doing it for Ro and his brother Ezzie.
Lenten services will be held on Wednesdays at Bethlehem on March 8 and 22 and at Bethany in Cromwell on March 1, 15 and 29, with soup supper at 5:45 p.m. and worship at 6:30 p.m. All area folks are welcome to attend.
We want to say thank you to everyone who generously donated clothes to Cromwell-Wright Public School. Your generosity has filled our cabinet.
Book Exchange. Join us the evening of Friday, March 3 to celebrate Read Across America with a Book Exchange in the Cromwell Wright library from 4 -5:15 p.m.
Bring 2-3 books collecting dust on your shelf, to share with a new family, and take home a handful of new-to-you books to enjoy.
Title 1 will provide a light snack and drink to enjoy while we work on a craft project for the kids to take home.
There will be a home boys basketball game that evening, so we will be providing a free bag of popcorn coupon to families that attend the book exchange. See you there.
The recent YOT Senior Dance was cancelled due to the weather but will resume on March 23 with Florian Chmielewski from 1-4 p.m.
Daylight saving time resumes on March 12 so remember to turn your clocks ahead as we will lose an hour Sunday morning.
I wonder if the legislators will pass a law to keep the time the same all year around. As for me I don’t change all my clocks as some are way too hard to reach. That way whenever I look at them in standard time, I always have an extra hour.
What did the tree say to spring? What a re-leaf.
What is the best flower for a boy to give his mom? A son-flower. What do gardeners wear on their legs? Garden hose.
What do you call a bear caught in a spring shower? A drizzly bear. Why was the sports fan acting so crazy?
He had March madness. What did the mother worm say to the little worm who was late? Where in earth have you been?”
That’s all the news from the Edge of Wright, please patronize our local businesses, and stay happy and healthy. Don’t slip on the ice!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.