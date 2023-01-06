T
he early reports of snow, first rain, seemed somewhat unusual. But, those of us that have lived up north our whole lives or have deep roots here just know winter has the upper hand. Just live with it because before you know it things will change.
I saw the rain come – and come – and came to the conclusion that at least we wouldn’t get four feet of snow when it was all said and done. The Halloween storm was like that. Two bursts of snow came in at about 12 to 14 inches. It was super heavy and clung to the trees like thick white snot.
Reports from friends by Esko told of snow at least 20 inches deep. I suspected Lake Superior, far from being frozen, and with an east wind, was dumping snow to the east of us.
The young trees didn’t have a chance. The heavy coating, at times was four to six inches as it bent the trees over many of the roads so only a rabbit could fit through. The county snow plow took two days to come on the township roads. We who live here made sure downed trees were off the roads and prepared for the plow.
The electricity went off early Thursday morning about 3 a.m. I put out candles so that every one in the house would not stumble into anything. There is slab heat so I thought we could weather the storm. We had generators but the well along Reed Lane was 220. No usual water source was available.
My lifelong friends Rod and Adele Niskanen sold their home in the Prairie Lake area and are now living with me this winter before heading out to drive around the U.S. We decided to go to Moose Lake and get supplies and potable water in case the power outage went longer than usual.
Just flushing the toilets and doing dishes after cooking needed water and we filled containers at the Moose Lake Fire Department. We were thankful. Small town America, we said.
We thought we would eat a meal in Moose Lake but all the eat-in places were closed. Fast food wouldn’t do it for us. We bought food and supplies between Dollar General and KJ’s. Heading back home with a four-wheel drive pickup, we settled in to cook our own meals.
My grandson Carl and his friends chopped a hole in the Dead Moose River and hauled water for flushing. They broke out the light plants and moved gas around to use at each house. The automatic garage door openers didn’t work so well in this situation.
Landlines and fiber optics failed. Cell phones worked somewhat as most of the cell towers were without power. I realized that there was so much matted snow piled on the trees that communication signals were hampered and were only hit or miss.
This situation reminded me of days gone by before cell phones, when I would stay in a tarpaper shack at a logging site for days, kerosene lamp and cooking meals and drying wet clothes using an air-tight stove. An air-tight stove was no thicker than the metal in a Campbell’s soup can. It cost about 40 bucks but kept the shack warm.
Those days a logger worked hard and slept soundly – no need for entertainment. At times mice ran along the wall top plate and kept me company.
This was a time for visiting and humor got us through this. One of our neighborhood saw an outage map on their cell phone and said that the bulk of the electric repair people looked like they were working around the lakes like Big Sandy. Money makes a difference again, they commented.
This event was just another reality check on how we as humans can plan and plan and still have little control in these types of situations. Going on the fourth day of darkness started to make us think this would go on forever. It’s the longest outage I could remember. I was just glad it wasn’t during the dairy farm period of my youth when we had to hand milk our cows during outages.
I asked my friend Adele what she thought. She said her daughter, Jody, had made an appropriate comment after keeping her face down for days after eye surgery. To the tail end of the ordeal she lamented, “I am so over this . . .”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.