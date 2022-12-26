The past week has been tough for many folks in the area.  We have endured hours of stormy weather, snow, and then the power was out, some for as many as 60 hours.  As for me, I lost electricity at 3 p.m. on Thursday and it wasn’t restored until 8 p.m. on Friday.  It’s amazing how creative you must become to cope with this situation.  First off, thankfully we have a wood stove in the basement with plenty of dry wood, so our house never went below 65 degrees, then I have a gas range so was able to light it with a match to heat food and make the all-important pot of coffee.  I’ve always had transistor radios so along with fresh batteries was able to listen to the news, school closings and music, etc.  I did miss three days of subbing in Floodwood as they didn’t have school but I was happy to be home safe and warm.   

I’m so thankful my snow plow guy cleared the yard two times so I’m able to get out of my driveway now. Finally, I’m hoping you all made out well and keep warm now that the next cold spell is starting. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0