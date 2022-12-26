The past week has been tough for many folks in the area. We have endured hours of stormy weather, snow, and then the power was out, some for as many as 60 hours. As for me, I lost electricity at 3 p.m. on Thursday and it wasn’t restored until 8 p.m. on Friday. It’s amazing how creative you must become to cope with this situation. First off, thankfully we have a wood stove in the basement with plenty of dry wood, so our house never went below 65 degrees, then I have a gas range so was able to light it with a match to heat food and make the all-important pot of coffee. I’ve always had transistor radios so along with fresh batteries was able to listen to the news, school closings and music, etc. I did miss three days of subbing in Floodwood as they didn’t have school but I was happy to be home safe and warm.
I’m so thankful my snow plow guy cleared the yard two times so I’m able to get out of my driveway now. Finally, I’m hoping you all made out well and keep warm now that the next cold spell is starting.
Our sympathy to the family of Laird Ralph Hansen, 93, of Cromwell who passed away unexpectedly at his home.
Former art teacher, Rachel Eryn (Matuszak) Weizenegger, age 56, passed away under hospice care on Dec. 8, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
Former Cromwell-Wright teacher, Thomas James Ringhand Jr., 57 of Ironton died on Dec. 8, 2022 in Seattle Washington from cardiac complications while attending his son Tucker’s National Cross Country Division II Championships.
Christmas break, no school Dec. 23 - Jan. 3.
Yoga the next few Mondays: There will be yoga on Mondays, Dec. 19 and 26, and Jan. 2.
The Bethany Quilters will not meet in Dec. but will resume Jan. 17 and 18, 2023.
Christmas Eve services at Bethlehem will be at 4 p.m., Bethany at 5:30 p.m. and Christmas Day combined worship at Bethany at 10 a.m.
According to a recent survey, around half of American children believe in Santa Claus. Around one-fifth of Americans adults do, too. And around three-fourths of American say they believe most of us have forgotten the real meaning of Christmas.
That’s all the news from “The Edge of Wright.”
Merry Christmas. And Thanks for the cards thanking me for writing this column all year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.