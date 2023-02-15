Senate File 4, the Democrats’ Blackout Bill was debated on the Senate floor. This bill is going to reduce the reliability of our energy grid, leading to potential blackouts across the state. It will also lead to higher costs for consumers already struggling with rising energy costs.
This bill was rushed through the process without enough input. There were over 150 amendments drafted to try and make this bill better.
We also brought up the need to mine here in Minnesota for the metals that are used in the production of the solar panels for renewable energy. We know how to mine safely and have higher environmental standards than the countries these products are currently being produced in. I shared my concerns about how the bill does not encourage Minnesota mining and manufacturing to meet the new carbon free standards here.
Senate Republicans put forward an A+ Energy Plan alternative.
The clean energy bill that is headed to the Governor’s desk, doesn’t factor in nuclear or natural gas. If we’re going to seriously discuss clean energy, we must utilize all available resources.
The Blackout Bill fails to tap into our cleanest energy resources, it will cost every consumer more, and it will reduce reliability, leading to potential blackouts across the state. I joined Sen. Andrew Mathews at a press conference to announce the Republicans’ alternative plan: the A+ Energy Plan that focuses on an all of the above approach to meeting our energy needs.
It’s time we address a potential energy crisis, and to do so properly, we must use all of our available resources.
The A+ Energy Plan allows nuclear (like new small modular reactors), authorizes hydroelectric power to count as renewable energy and provides power to meet demand, even on the coldest days of winter or the hottest days of summer. The Department of Energy has a great article on why nuclear is clean and sustainable.
