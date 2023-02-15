Senate File 4, the Democrats’ Blackout Bill was debated on the Senate floor. This bill is going to reduce the reliability of our energy grid, leading to potential blackouts across the state. It will also lead to higher costs for consumers already struggling with rising energy costs. 

This bill was rushed through the process without enough input. There were over 150 amendments drafted to try and make this bill better. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0