Yesterday, I spent four hours going through and organizing all the Cromwell – Wright yearbooks (formerly known as the Cromwellian) that I collected over the years. To my surprise, I have four file boxes of duplicate yearbooks. So, since I do have every one of the yearbooks starting with the 1925 issue, I am wondering if there is anyone reading this who would like to get a copy of any of these duplicates? I don’t have an extra copy of every year, but with four boxes, I’m sure I may have the one or ones you may want. Just let me know. Anyway, it sure was fun getting them in order and glancing through them as I worked on this project.
It was great to see Sheldon Larsen, Ray and Alice Gurske, and Shirley Walli at the appreciation gathering for them at the Wright Senior Center as they have all been such an integral part of our community. Then, on Sunday, Sheldon’s son John had Doug Suhonen read a note of thanks to the Bethlehem Congregation for all the years they attended and helped the church. Sheldon and Marion and their family always felt so welcome and appreciated.
Our sympathy to the family of Rev. Edward Lee Nieman. Edward was born July 30, 1943 and was 78 years old.
Our sympathy to the family of Janice Marie (Pettit) Rollins, 75, of Connersville passed away July 19, 2022. One of 10 children, Janice was born in Carlton on November 3, 1946. Her funeral was held on July 25, 2022, at Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made anytime at millermosterrobbins.com.
Our sympathy to the family of Del Weets, 81, on his unexpected passing on July 26, 2022. I got to know Del and Sue through retired teachers and Sue’s Watkins dealership. His visitation and funeral were well attended, and the family did a great job of remembering him as a husband, father, and grandfather.
I am still looking for a few volunteers to sit in the Little Red School and visit with folks at the Carlton County Fair on August 18, 19, 20, and 21. Please call me at 218-357-2385 or 808-366-6582 if you are willing to help. Or email me at jkh4president@gmail.com The shifts are usually two hours.
The ADK will have a free will donation rummage sale during the fair. Alpha Delta Kappa supports the Little Red Bookshelf, Tales for Tots, and scholarships for seniors at Willow River, Moose Lake, Barnum and Cromwell.
We also need a volunteer to help putty the windows at the Little Red School House. Some of the panes are a “real pain.” They are ready to fall out, so if you can help or know of someone, please let me know or come to the fairgrounds on the morning of Tuesday the 16th or Wednesday the 17th, to the job. It will be greatly appreciated.
A full schedule of events is planned by the Cromwell Area Community Club for Harvest Fest the weekend of September 9, 10, and 11. Look for posters and I will put the full schedule in next week’s news.
WARNING: Watch out for scams: I got an email from someone I knew wanting Amazon gift cards and when I called the actual person, they not only didn’t know about it or would they ever ask for gift cards from friends. I guess one can’t be too careful now days.
The book I read with the main characters Atticus, Jem, and Scout, was from “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and “Go Set A Watchman” by Harper Lee. Several folks replied correctly.
That’s all the news from “The Edge of Wright”. Have a great week, and hope to see you at the fair!
