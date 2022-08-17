Yesterday, I spent four hours going through and organizing all the Cromwell – Wright yearbooks (formerly known as the Cromwellian) that I collected over the years.  To my surprise, I have four file boxes of duplicate yearbooks.  So, since I do have every one of the yearbooks starting with the 1925 issue, I am wondering if there is anyone reading this who would like to get a copy of any of these duplicates?  I don’t have an extra copy of every year, but with four boxes, I’m sure I may have the one or ones you may want.  Just let me know.  Anyway, it sure was fun getting them in order and glancing through them as I worked on this project.

 It was great to see Sheldon Larsen, Ray and Alice Gurske, and Shirley Walli at the appreciation gathering for them at the Wright Senior Center as they have all been such an integral part of our community.  Then, on Sunday, Sheldon’s son John had Doug Suhonen read a note of thanks to the Bethlehem Congregation for all the years they attended and helped the church.  Sheldon and Marion and their family always felt so welcome and appreciated.    

