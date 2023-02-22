EUREKA! I FOUND IT!” What may you ask? Well, a couple of weeks ago, I misplaced one of my hand held land line phones and have been looking for it ever since.
I looked all over the house, the basement and even in the van and the garage just in case I set it down somewhere when doing something outside, but no luck. This time I couldn’t blame my late husband Bob for losing it either.
I was resigned to giving up, and then my granddaughters words came back to me again, “Don’t worry Grandma, it will show up.” Well, on Thursday while lying in bed I thought the phone could have fallen behind the bed and the wall and when I got up and pulled the bed away from the wall, “Eureka,” there it was just waiting for me to find it. I guess lost things are always in the last place you look, because then you can quit looking.
Congratulations to Niilo Isaacson, who celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Cromwell Pavilion. Cards can still be sent to him in care of the Cardinal Court, 1197 Villa Vista Circle, Cromwell, Minnesota, 55726.
Our sympathy to the family of Dolly Niemi, 88, of Wright, Minnesota who joined her family and cats in heaven on Feb. 10, 2023.
Sympathy to the family of Margaret Olson Webster of Tamarack, Minnesota who passed away peacefully in hospice on Feb. 9, 2023, at the age of 83 from thyroid lymphoma.
Once again Marsha Peterson is doing fundraising for the 2023 JDRF (Junior Diabetes Research Foundation) Walk, on March 20, at UMD.
All donations last year were greatly appreciated. Dudes Team was first in the amount raised. My grandson, Roland, was thrilled with the attention it gave him.
This year Marsha is doing it for Ro and his brother Ezzie. Ezra was found to have the markers for T1D so it’s only a matter of time.
Congratulations to John and Mary Dahlman of Floodwood on the recent birth of their second great grandson, Joseph Alexander Dahlman.
The school Referendum passed. Thank you for helping us create the best possible learning environment for the students.
Congratulations to Noah Foster; a senior student-athlete, for being selected as the Triple “A” winner for subsection 25 of region 7A. Noah will receive his award during the 7A boys hockey championship game on March 1 where the overall region winners will also be announced. The Cromwell-Wright Cardinals are very proud of Noah’s outstanding high school career.
The Bethany Beacons will be having a first ladies style show at the Villa Vista at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
What’s for breakfast on really cold days in February? Frosted Snowflakes. What month is the best month to tell a lie? “Fib” ruary. What’s the difference between a $20 steak and a $55 steak? February 14. What did the French groundhog see on February 2? His chateau.
That’s all the news from the Edge of Wright, please patronize our local businesses, and stay happy and healthy. Don’t slip on the ice.
