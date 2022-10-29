I’ve struggled the past few months trying to find the source of funding for all of the stunning mail pieces promoting a certain candidate in the House 11 A legislative race. We should all be concerned that representation in St Paul could be determined by the highest bidder. The hundreds of thousands of $$$$ being funneled into the Dotseth campaign seems to have no limitations.
Be aware of the relationship between this candidate and the minority leader in the Mn House of Representatives, Kurt Daudt District 11 A. Mr Daudt has endeared himself with candidate Dotseth for years in Sherbourn/ Isanti counties, has assisted his campaign by sharing with him his campaign treasurer, another Isanti County resident, and directing funds to his campaign. There seems to be no Carlton County influence on this candidate’s aspirations, but rather a total disconnect instead.
Back to the money. Raising money can be a difficult task for campaigns unless special relationships exist. I do understand the party loyalties in place, but I continue to question the endless stream of funding from outside sources. Could it be that Minority Leader Daudt’s employer, Statewide Associates of Arlington Va. (lobbying firm), or any of its clients would have any sway on lobbyist dollars spent on Minnesota races?
Ten years ago, I ran a successful campaign, “primary and genera,l” with all Minnesota money, a whopping $24 thousand and a handful of devoted local volunteers. And won the confidence of 11 A voters. Pete Radesovich has chosen the high road in his campaign efforts as well by relying on local volunteers and honest communication with voters. His opponent has opted to try to buy a seat in the legislature with outside influences and money.
The choice is clear to me, let’s keep it local.
Mike Sundin
Esko
