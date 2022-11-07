Family and friends attended the memorial service on Sunday, Oct. 23 for Lorna Harwell. Lorna was a former resident of Automba and died on Oct. 13. She will be missed by her family and friends.
The Barnum Elementary school can use new or slightly used mittens (not homemade knitted) for children 5 – 12. They are needed for children who have no mittens, lost their mittens, or need dry mittens while out playing in the snow. If you can donate one pair of mittens to the school, just drop them off at the school office. If we each donate one pair, they will have a good supply to last the winter.
The Kettle River American Legion post 360 Rifle drawing is Friday, Nov. 4 at the Tower Tap in Kettle River. First prize: XPR .30-06 24” with 3-9x40 scope or $500 cash.
Ma N’ Pa Kettle Days Bingo is Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Kettle River Senior Center.
The Ma & Pa Kettle Days Christmas event will take place on Saturday, December 10. There will be a tree lighting and hopefully, Santa will make an appearance. Juice and cookies will also be available. Come and shop and visit with friends. I am sure there will also be a bake sale.
Come to the next Kettle River city council meeting on Tuesday, Nov.15 at 7 p.m. at the council room. Winter snow parking rules begin November 15. No parking on city streets from November 15 until April 15 from midnight to 8 a.m. to allow the plows to clear the streets.
Quilting at Holy Trinity is every Wednesday from 9 a.m. until noon. Donations of new cotton fabric is appreciated. Items for donation can be brought to the church during our quilting time or brought to me.
Long ago, I read an article about keeping a list of addresses for next of kin in your car. The reason for this was that a couple were traveling and had a car accident. It took several hours for the police to reach a family member. However, there was another family member just a few miles from the accident that the police did not have a way to contact. Since I read that article, I have kept a list of family addresses and phone numbers in my car and also in my purse. It is an important thing to think about especially if you do a lot of traveling.
MARCIA SARVELA is a resident of Kettle River. To submit items for the column she can be reached by phone at 218-273-4045 or send a letter at P O Box 175, Kettle River, MN 55757
