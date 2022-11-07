Family and friends attended the memorial service on Sunday, Oct. 23 for Lorna Harwell. Lorna was a former resident of Automba and died on Oct. 13. She will be missed by her family and friends.

The Barnum Elementary school can use new or slightly used mittens (not homemade knitted) for children 5 – 12. They are needed for children who have no mittens, lost their mittens, or need dry mittens while out playing in the snow. If you can donate one pair of mittens to the school, just drop them off at the school office. If we each donate one pair, they will have a good supply to last the winter.

