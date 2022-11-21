I am not surprised at the slowly incoming results of the 2022 election. I know Americans would never re-elect politicians that are clearly working against their own people, as Tim Walz has done to Minnesotans the past two years, but apparently we did. Or did we?
In the Minnesota race for Governor, a large batch of ballots for Tim Walz occurred that placed him in the lead early on. The votes after that point in time were nearly all the same proportion of Walz to Jensen. This drop gave Governor Walz the lead all the way through the day and the election. Is this mathematically possible? No. Clearly there were shenanigans involved.
It does not make sense that we would want more of the same. More high gas prices, more high grocery prices, more lock downs, more shots, more masks, more crime, more wars, more, more, more. Now, all this senseless suffering will continue, thanks to the incumbents in almost every state who are rolling up their sleeves to give us more of the same.
Wouldn’t it be amazing if every legitimate ballot could be tracked? And wouldn’t it be amazing if every fraudulent ballot could also be tracked? What a different result we would have.
Sherida Nett
Kettle River
