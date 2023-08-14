When we are children learning the names of the primary colors, we come to associate certain colors with certain objects.  Grass is green, apples are red, the sky is blue and the sun is yellow. We draw it as a large, round ball, sometimes with lines of yellow poking out around the edges and sometimes we even give it a smiling face.  Yellow has traditionally symbolized cheerfulness.  A room that is painted yellow gives us a sense of warmth and comfort.  

For me, August is yellow.  And it’s not just because of the sunshine, which still is a force in our daily lives.  We’ll lose one hour of daylight during the month, but it is still 14 hours long.  The glow of that yellow star will bring about much more yellow in the fields and roadsides.  In August, the goldenrods and sunflowers reach their peak of bloom.  

