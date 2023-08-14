When we are children learning the names of the primary colors, we come to associate certain colors with certain objects. Grass is green, apples are red, the sky is blue and the sun is yellow. We draw it as a large, round ball, sometimes with lines of yellow poking out around the edges and sometimes we even give it a smiling face. Yellow has traditionally symbolized cheerfulness. A room that is painted yellow gives us a sense of warmth and comfort.
For me, August is yellow. And it’s not just because of the sunshine, which still is a force in our daily lives. We’ll lose one hour of daylight during the month, but it is still 14 hours long. The glow of that yellow star will bring about much more yellow in the fields and roadsides. In August, the goldenrods and sunflowers reach their peak of bloom.
Sunflowers are especially bright and cheery blooms, maybe because of their name, or maybe because they resemble those childlike images of the sun with rays all the way around. Sunflowers are in the composite family, which means that the center or the ‘head’ is actually made up of hundreds to thousands of tiny individual florets. The surrounding rays are flowers too, but they are called ‘banner flowers’ and don’t produce seeds. Apparently, their purpose is to attract insects to the head.
Bees in particular are drawn to sunflowers. Watch for bumble bees, honey bees, and carpenter bees. There is even a special research program that you can participate in if you have any sunflowers growing near your home. Just go on the web to www.GreatSunflower.org. This was begun in 2008 as a way to involve citizens in the study of bees and their impact as pollinators. While sunflowers are important, all flowers are included in the study.
The goldenrods, which also are vast in the number of different species, will be brightening the landscape. Do not blame the goldenrod for any hay fever problems. The real culprit is the ragweed plant, which blooms at the same time and sends its pollen on any passing breeze. Goldenrod pollen on the other hand is sticky and is carried by contact with insects or animals.
Many of us wait from year to year for August’s arrival because it signals the arrival of a delicacy that is only at its best when served fresh. Oh, the sight of a stack of steaming yellow sweet corn sitting on the table is enough to put your salivary glands into overdrive. And what is sweet corn without a liberal dose of sweet, yellow butter? Ambrosia! If you’re like us, you can make a meal with just sweet corn and fresh garden tomatoes.
In the animal world there is one creature that stands out, literally, in its bright yellow plumage and that is the American goldfinch. Besides the male’s distinctive yellow and black feathers, goldfinch are unique in that they are the latest nesters of the season. They don’t begin their nests building until well into July and some will even start a second brood at the end of August. And then as the summer season fades away, so do the male’s gorgeous golden feathers. By November, he will look very much like the drab olive brown females.
