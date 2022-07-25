Well, the 57th Wrong Days in Wright is over for another year. There were a lot of activities, but some had to go by the wayside. For instance: due to the Minnesota Gambling regulations, Wrong Days can no longer sell the gun raffle tickets or give money prizes for the button sales. If you purchased raffle tickets and want your money back, please bring the tickets to Kalli’s Place for a refund. Otherwise, the money from the raffle will go back into the general fund. As far as the buttons go, they are mostly just a souvenir of this year’s Wrong Days, but I want to personally thank my sister-in-law, Linda Dahlman for single-handedly collecting over $1,600 worth of prizes from area businesses for the button drawings that were given away after the parade. Please be sure to thank the businesses for their generous donations whether you won a prize or not.
About a month ago, I told you about the bear that was on our deck and then got zapped on the light pole during a storm, well a week later the bear came back and was on the deck about 11 a.m. eating from the cat food dish. When I took a closer look, I could hardly believe my eyes. His entire right ear and part of his skull was gone, and his head looked something like a zombie skull with bone, and brains exposed. I called the DNR to see if we should shoot him, but they said if he didn’t seem in any distress, just leave him alone, which we did. He hung around for about a half hour longer, then took off when we fired a shot to scare him away and haven’t seen him since. I have photos of his head, but I won’t publish them because they are pretty gruesome, but you can ask to see them when you see me.
