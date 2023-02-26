I love food. I’m more the foodie type than traditional comfort foods (except chocolate!)
I recently visited with a friend and his wife.
I normally stay with my best friend, but she has a full house, so we stayed with Roopesh, Aperna and their preschooler.
They are from India, but currently live in Texas. I met Roopesh about nine years ago at a swing dance class in Duluth. I was trying to get my sister out of the house and he was on a work visa for a local business and trying to meet new people.
Roopesh was often my partner. We had a blast and formed an unlikely friendship.
He agreed to teach a class about his culture to a group of my friends and family. I wrote a story about it for the paper I was working for at the time. He cooked a variety of foods, but toned down the spices for our mostly Scandinavian taste buds. I explained to him that salt and pepper are considered spices for many in our area.
His work visa ended and with no other prospects in the U.S., he headed back to India to find a wife. We kept in touch.
A few years later he called to tell me he found a job in Texas. Shortly after, he called to tell me he was getting married. I was flabbergasted.
He came to the states first to find a home for his bride and get settled in at work.
I was beyond excited when the lovebirds came to the Duluth area so I could take their post-wedding photos.
This was Aparnas first time visiting another country. We had a fun whirlwind of a day before they headed to Texas.
I went to Texas several years ago to do Apernas maternity shoot. They invited us back for a visit and we finally made it.
They took us to their favorite Indian restaurant the night we arrived and asked the waiter to tone down the spices. Who knew deep fried cauliflower could be that hot? I quickly downed the mango lassi, similar to a smoothie. The deep fried chicken lollipops were not supposed to be spicy, but my Scandinavian tastebuds said otherwise. I drank two mango lassis by the end of the meal.
Aparna cooked us traditional Indian breakfasts the next few mornings. The first was poori, also spelled puri, a deep fried, puffy bread made with whole wheat flour. We dipped it in a yogurt dip.
The next morning we had masala dosa, it looked like a soft tortilla shell. We dipped that in a peanut sauce. She also made us a favorite Indian dessert, gulab jamun, which is a pancake in a ball shape and soaked in syrup. She made everything from scratch and it was sooo good.
