I
enjoy my work.
I not only get to write interesting and inspiring stories as an editor, but I also design the paper every week.
My weeks are loosely organized, as the news does not only happen during regular business hours.
I like to be as organized as possible by Monday morning, so I usually work a few hours on Sunday to finish up stories and edit photographs as well as decide what to use as the main art/photo on the front page of the paper.
Monday I hit the ground running. I normally receive the majority of my columns and sports stories that morning. I edit them for space and newspaper style. For example, according to our style guide, the time always goes before the day/date, so I need to make any neccessary changes in stories and columns.
I usually have a few pages done on Monday and email them to my proof person in another office.
Tuesday is print day. That means I lay out or design the paper, which takes all day. It’s like putting a puzzle together as everything needs to fit and look balanced as a finished product.
Once my main stories are on the pages and I decide which pages the stories will jump to, then I look at the standalone photos and press releases.
I try to find space for as many as possible, but sometimes the paper is full and photos may need to wait. When that happens, I look for the ones that have been waiting the longest and put them in first.
Once I am done with each of the pages, I email them to my proof person and she sends them back with any changes I need to make. My print day ends anywhere from 4 p.m. on a good day to 7ish on other days.
On Wednesday and Thursdays I catch my breath and start organizing my next paper as well as put the e-edition, stories and photos on our website. I try to plan my stories for the next paper and set up my interviews. I also talk to my freelance writers and photographers to see what they have going on.
A shout out to my long time sports writer, Mary Ellen Dewey, county board writer, Dan Reed, newer writer/photographer, Amy Arntson and newest sports writer for Barnum sports, Robert Minkkinen. Photographer, Mike Drahosh, was a huge help last sports season. He was able to shoot most sports when I needed him and had them to me the day after the game I also start putting parts of the following week’s paper together and try to have those done by Thursday.
In addition, I attend several school board or city council meetings each month. I try to attend as many area events as possible, including sports. All of this in 40 hours each week.
We are always looking for writers and photographers. I’m looking for someone to cover the Moose Lake school board meeting. They meet at 5 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at the school.
Drop an email at editor@mlstargazette.com if you are interested in writing stories or shooting sports for the paper.
jamie Lund is the editor of the Moose Lake Star Gazette. She can be contacted at editor@mlstargazette.com or by calling (218) 485-4406
