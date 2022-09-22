Question:I have noticed cars that have a high-mounted center brake light that flashes about four times before becoming steadily lit (like other brake lights). I’m seeing car dealers are installing them on some cars. Are these flashing lights legal?

 Answer: These types of devices and alterations to the brake lights are not legal according to state and federal law. An auto dealer would also be in violation if they installed that type of light on a motor vehicle.

