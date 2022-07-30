am really looking forward to National Night Out in Kettle River on Tuesday, August 2 at the Senior Center. This is a chance to visit with friends and neighbors while enjoying having hamburgers and hot dogs. I think there will be firetruck rides for the kids and maybe the mounted police will also be there. Have you noticed that there is equipment at the water tower? Come to the next Kettle River city council meeting on Tuesday, August 9 in the council room for an update on what is happening with this project and when it will be finished. 

There were 37 people attending the Finnish Luncheon last Tuesday. We had quite a few people attending for the first time. It was a beautiful day and everyone enjoyed a reading by Dan Reed of an interesting interview with a person who had survived the 1918 fire. I hope everyone will be able to attend the Finnish Luncheon, Tuesday August 16, at the Kettle River senior center and see what we will have then. Maybe another reading from the area history.

