I am really looking forward to National Night Out in Kettle River on Tuesday, August 2 at the Senior Center. This is a chance to visit with friends and neighbors while enjoying having hamburgers and hot dogs. I think there will be firetruck rides for the kids and maybe the mounted police will also be there. Have you noticed that there is equipment at the water tower? Come to the next Kettle River city council meeting on Tuesday, August 9 in the council room for an update on what is happening with this project and when it will be finished.
There were 37 people attending the Finnish Luncheon last Tuesday. We had quite a few people attending for the first time. It was a beautiful day and everyone enjoyed a reading by Dan Reed of an interesting interview with a person who had survived the 1918 fire. I hope everyone will be able to attend the Finnish Luncheon, Tuesday August 16, at the Kettle River senior center and see what we will have then. Maybe another reading from the area history.
The members of the planning committee for The Ma& Pa Kettle Days, which will be held on August 13 have been working on several events. I am really looking forward to seeing a variety of pies at the pie social. I have heard that there will be rhubarb and also pumpkin pies there. I wonder how many other kinds of pie will show up for this event? We will need help with volunteers for some of the events. If you are willing to help with this year’s event, contact Marcia or Dan. For more information, contact Dan Reed at 218 273 6103 or Marcia Sarvela at 218 273 4045 or send a letter to Ma & Pa Kettle Days at P O Box 173, Kettle River.
Members of the committee will be working with the city to get pedestrian crossing lines painted in several intersections.
More than 20 people attended the Silver Township meeting on July 21. It became somewhat heated at several times. More people should start attending these meetings. The Kettle River Snowmobile building is the voting place for Silver Township. The primary election is held there on August 9 from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. The city of Kettle River has mail in voting, so everyone should make sure those ballots get mailed on time. I hope more people will start taking time to attend their township meetings and the city council meetings especially at this time.
MARCIA SARVELA is a resident of Kettle River. To submit items for the column she can be reached by phone at 218-273-4045 or send a letter at P O Box 175, Kettle River, MN 55757
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.