Inflation is slowing

The Feds just raised interest rates a quarter percent, hoping to get inflation under 3%. The side effects are rippling through the economy. There are some signs that food prices are coming down. However, not gasoline, dining out, and perhaps most important of all, not mortgage costs which have doubled. There are no immediate signs of declining.

