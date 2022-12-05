T
he parents sat on the floor wrapped in Christmas ribbon as the two toddlers ran circles around them. My 30-year-old daughter gave me that “look” that said mom, can you fix this?
The twins are about 18 months old now and love to run. Their opptimistic parents really want a traditional happy, family Christmas photo.
I rented a studio and brought plenty of props as I understand the attention span of the girls.
When we arrive at the studio, the girls are thrilled to find their nana there. They ran up to me and said, “ello” in adorable sing song voices.
Then Cameron saw the artsy, shiney, white Christmas tree and made a bee line to check it out.
The family was dressed in Christmas colored pajamas for the first photo. We placed the tree behind them and the family sat down...well, the parents sat nicely and the girls fought and screamed. I brought giant candy canes to distract them. It worked for about a minute and I mangaged to grab a photo where nobody was crying, not even the parents.
One of the girls kept arching her back instead of sitting, so I told the parents to improvise. My daughter held her screaming daughter upside down and she stopped screaming for a minute. It’s my favorite of the family shots.
Next I took out a stuffed Grinch, about the same height as the girls, complete with his little dog. The girls were not impressed. The idea was a nod to their great-grandma who died last year. She loved the Grinch and watched the cartoon every year.
The girls were supposed to pretend to read How the Grinch Stole Christmas as I set up the Grinch with a little sleigh and his dog, Max, beside the girls. Nope, not going to happen. I ended up setting the book up in front of them instead. It worked.
Luckily, the girls loved the old wooden rocking horse I grabbed at the last minute. I took individual shots of the girls smiling on the horse.
My daughter was thrilled that I was able to capture her fussy daughter with a beautiful, toothy smile.
Now I need to finish editing them so she can pick one for her family Christmas card. Whew!
jamie Lund is the editor of the Moose Lake Star Gazette. She can be contacted at editor@mlstargazette.com or by calling (218) 485-4406
