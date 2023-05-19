Be careful, don’t rest the rifle against your shoulder or you’ll get a bruise. Those were the words of wisdom from my friends when they decided it would be a good idea to teach me how to shoot. We were around 16-years-old or so at the time. Of course, I held the rifle next to my shoulder and it left a bruise.
I didn’t put much thought into guns, who owned them or worry about getting shot while in school, shopping or enjoying a movie.
It was commonplace to see an old pickup truck in the school parking lot with the students’ hunting rifle hanging up or tucked behind the seat, ready to head off to the hunting shack after school.
Fast forward a few decades and I was visiting my best friend in Texas. She and her husband picked me up at the airport. After a few minutes of catching up, she asked me how I felt about guns.
I paused, not aware that I was supposed to feel anything about guns. My mind scrolled through possible answers trying to decide what she was looking for. I finally answered that I do not have a problem with guns.
She looked a little relieved and explained that she was going to the shooting range that weekend and wondered if I wanted to go with.
Of course I did. I am a bit competitive and wanted to see if I could actually hit a target.
I did. It wasn’t pretty, but I hit the target a few times.
I do not have any desire to kill a living creature and am realistic enough to understand that I could not protect myself with a gun in a moment of crisis, but I do enjoy going to a shooting range once in a while.
However, I also do not think that guns created to kill a lot of people in a short amount of time should be available to anyone who wants to own one.
The amount of mass shootings in the U.S. is beyond ridiculous. Our children are being murdered in schools across the country and nobody cares enough to take action and slow down the slaughter.
I’ve read that there is a difference in what the bullets from assault rifles and non assault weapons do to a human body. According to several stories that I read, the bullets from the assault rifles do a lot more damage as they shred the organs. One story on Medpage was by an emergency room doctor. They said that as a general rule, children’s bodies are so small that they cannot survive the bullets from assault rifles.
I am sick and tired of seeing our children murdered during mass shootings. It is the adults’ job to protect our innocent, vulnerable children. We are not doing a very good job of it.
How about taking some type of action instead of just sending “thoughts and prayers,” whether it’s changes in mental health care or something else.
Just my humble opinion.
jamie Lund is the editor of the Moose Lake Star Gazette. She can be contacted at editor@mlstargazette.com or by calling (218) 485-4406
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.