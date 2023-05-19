Be careful, don’t rest the rifle against your shoulder or you’ll get a bruise. Those were the words of wisdom from my friends when they decided it would be a good idea to teach me how to shoot. We were around 16-years-old or so at the time. Of course, I held the rifle next to my shoulder and it left a bruise.

I didn’t put much thought into guns, who owned them or worry about getting shot while in school, shopping or enjoying a movie.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0