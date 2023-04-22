I’m always inspired to meet someone who has achieved success by hard work, determination and expanding education. There is a danger today for some college students when they graduate to expect a major position and high salary despite limited experience in the career path or profession they are pursuing.

A contrast is Angela Davis, who is host of weekday talk show MPR News. She has been with MPR since November 2018 and has a background of 25 years of television reporting and anchoring in the Twin Cities and other cities throughout the country.

