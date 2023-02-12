OUR MINNESOTA LEGISLATUREis in session with a very large surplus of over $17 billion and is now working on ways to reduce it, or shall we say finding ways to spend it.
The first concern in this 45th highest tax rate state is to reduce taxes. We have been overtaxed and that needs to be corrected.
I don’t think it makes sense to send out rebates based on income, but rather provide a rebate to those who have paid the taxes.
We need to also consider if we spend a lot of this surplus for programs, they need to be funded every year and that will keep taxes high. A more practical way is to retain a reasonable surplus, but reduce the basic tax.
Recently we learned that the legislature needs more funding for the light rail construction. They want to have the metropolitan area sales tax brought to 8%. There have been cost overruns on this project and someone has to be responsible for that. Maybe a portion of the surplus should go there.
I think currently in the Minnesota legislature, now dominated by the Democrats along with the governor, there is legislation to eliminate taxing Social Security income, which has been long overdue. That’s a good step.
People who have not paid income taxes and those not eligible because of their income, which has come from hard work, success, two incomes and wise investments, should not be penalized by not receiving a state tax rebate if that’s going to be done.
What this process and plan looks like is an indirect way of paying for votes.
I know with inflation a lot of people find their income less than expense. It’s not easy budgeting.
There are things in Minnesota that need change, but a lot of politicians know how to figure this out. They want to be reelected. What better way is there than to hand out money. It’s easy.
We need to reign in excessive spending and update our tax system.
This is a critical time, a good time to do it, but as citizens and taxpayers you will need to let your senator and representative know how you feel about this.
GASOLINE PRICES ARE creeping up again. That’s part of our inflation problem. I think it’s unfortunate that our government policies are pushing us prematurely to electric vehicles when we have so much oil and natural gas in our country.
It’s an expensive program to get charging stations set up along the highway systems, but even more costly for individuals when they live in apartments and condos. Our automobiles have become more efficient with their engines and reducing weight, thus adding miles per gallon.
I think we should continue to research new energy concepts and phase them in gradually and voluntarily, and not use legislated deadlines like California. The American people aren’t stupid. When they see that it’s practical, they will consider hybrid electric cars and full electric vehicles that can get to 400 plus miles before recharging.
I LOVE THIS 2400 year old Chinese proverb:
Starving man wait long time for roasted duck to fly into mouth.
QUOTE FROM A. W. Tozer:
“…in a fallen world such as this the very ability to change is a golden treasure, a gift from God of such fabulous worth as to call for constant thanksgiving. For human beings, the whole possibility of redemption lies in their ability to change…In the working out of His redemptive processes the unchanging God makes full use of change and through a succession of changes arrives at permanence at last.”
Gene Johnson is the Publisher Emeritus, Press Publications, White Bear Lake, MN and owner of Northstar Media. He can be reached at ppinfo@presspubs.com.
