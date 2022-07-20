MASS SHOOTINGS ARE on the increase. They are tragic and devastating. Families and children are fearful and law enforcement is not able to prevent them or reduce the incidence of these merciless killings.

I don’t see gun control, confiscation or more regulations reducing this growing problem. It’s a much, much deeper problem in our society and I think we’ve been skirting the root cause.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0