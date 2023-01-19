H

OCKEY DAY MINNESOTA will be celebrated at Polar Lakes Park in White Bear Township on Jan. 26-29 of this year. The four-day event will include outdoor hockey with girls and boys high school teams, as well as many other entertaining events. Go online to HOCKEYDAYMN.COM to get details. Planning for the event goes back to 2017.

