This will be my first election season as an editor. Over the last few weeks I have learned a few things and will learn a few more in the next two weeks as the results wrap up and officials are elected.
This election season has been a weird one and not just because it is the first one I am running coverage for. COVID-19 has made some big changes to how we plan our daily lives, so naturally that impact has spread out to our occasional activities, too.
Last year I was able to go and see a presentation by the Minnesota Secretary of State on voting. Minnesota is a pretty neat state, since 2012 you have been able to request a mail or absentee ballot in the state for simply wanting to vote absentee.
This year I hopped on the site and requested my own ballot early. Filled it out, early. Mailed it back, early. Tracked my ballot, and it arrived and was counted early.
No muss no fuss!
This week I wanted to just write up a short note to encourage you to make a plan, stay safe and make sure to vote!
If you need help reach out to your county auditor/treasurer office!
Alanea White is the editor of the Moose Lake Star-Gazette. She can be reached by email at editor@mlstargazette.com
