Last week the cheer coach for a local team that happens to also live with me needed some uniforms altered. These peppy gals also needed masks that had Velcro break away attachments. Safety rules and the Minnesota High School League demanded them so I carefully planned out a pattern using the idea of the masks many of us have been whipping up for months now.
There were only ten of them, and small alterations on three items. An easy few hours of sewing I thought; quick alterations have never been an uncommon task for me around big occasions. I have altered my share of wedding apparel and in this instance new cheerleading uniforms before the first game.
That task I thought would be easy did not turn out to be easy at all. One mask in and my sewing machine decided that it was the day to die.
Now, normally I am fairly handy. I once ended up climbing into my dishwasher instead of calling maintenance to fix it. The same went for the bathroom sink that wouldn’t drain. A few YouTube videos later and I had achieved my amateur plumber badge and took care of business on my own. The sewing machine though, was an entirely different story.
No matter how many videos I tried it still only worked for a few stitches and then went right back to having fits. These items needed to be done by the next day for the first game. Waiting was not an option
Ten masks were made the old fashioned way. I had no choice, I hand sewed them all.
Alterations were a bit trickier. By the time I had finished the masks my fingers had had enough. Luckily the machine was not entirely locked up, so I hand cranked the machine until all the quick seams were done.
Hours later and all the projects were complete. Then research between the cost effectiveness of repairs or a new machine began. Lucky for me, dear readers, Santa is on his way soon and he just night have a new sewing machine for me in his sleigh.
Alanea White is the editor of the Moose Lake Star-Gazette. She can be reached by email at editor@mlstargazette.com
