February at the “White House” is a notoriously hard month. Past years have seen funerals back to back, illness diagnosis and general cold gloomy days.
This February we are celebrating our successfully continuing battle with brain cancer. For those that don’t know on Feb. 19 of 2019 my father was diagnosed with Grade IV Glioblastoma brain cancer. An illness like terminal cancer impacts whole families. Treatments for patients often mean changes for relatives. The fight happens as a team.
Team White members know that celebrating the little things is always important. Progress for cancer is often measured in millimeters, rarely miles. This year we have hit a milestone, two years of continued shrinkage, stability and health.
Congratulations, Dad!
Alanea White is the editor of the Moose Lake Star-Gazette. She can be reached by email at editor@mlstargazette.com
