I found myself, like many others, watching a certain “big game” this past weekend. As is my usual during any sportball performance I view I spent the time during the game reading a book with one ear tuned in for the commentary.
Most often this half-a-brain approach involves me shouting out to all who are listening when there is a flag on the play and trying to understand what exactly things like a touch back or a half sack. This time my brain thought it heard, “Peter Paul couldn’t block it in the pocket.” As a lover of Dr. Seuss this definitely tickled my funny bone. Peter Paul for adamant sportball enthusiasts turned out to be Pierre-Paul.
The one thing my half tuned-in brain didn’t miss was the fact that all of the folks in the stands were vaccinated against COVID-19. In the last few weeks I have had the chance to talk with plenty of people lucky enough to be in a group getting vaccinated. These folks have reported a range of symptoms.
Another of those half heard reports I heard during the game was the phrase “Risk it to get the biscuit.”
As a bored brain tends to do, the idea of vaccines and this phrase got smashed together to make an entirely new train of thought. Everyone of the healthcare workers present at that “big game” had decided to “risk it for the biscuit.”
They decided that the risks posed to themselves, their patients, their families and communities far outweigh the risks of getting a vaccine. I am so glad that they did.
Recently, I was able to give blood at a public donation site. While donating they let me know that on those four days I was held-up on the couch in what I would, in my inexperienced medical opinion, call a coma I did indeed have COVID-19.
Every symptom that I have heard folks getting from the vaccine are not as bad as I believe those four days were. My case was a mild one; I know how lucky I was. The symptoms I have heard people having are either at the same level or much less than my own mild case of COVID was.
In the last few weeks I have done my best to try and find resources to help make signing up for your chance to get the vaccine easier. Sorting through everything out there is exhausting, trust me. I am also aware that the number of times COVID-19 and even vaccines have been mentioned is getting tiresome. As annoying as the continued sharing and inundation of information has been, I am going to promise to continue to share even more.
My intention is to make finding out how the latest updates and changes impact our communities as easy and painless as possible. My hope is that getting you the information will have you be willing to “risk it for the biscuit” and getting your COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you are able to.
Alanea White is the editor of the Moose Lake Star-Gazette. She can be reached by email at editor@mlstargazette.com
